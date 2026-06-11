Hasbro Announces New Marvel Legends Thunderbolts 2-Pack Featuring Valentina and The Void

Expand your MCU collection with the new Hasbro Marvel Legends 2-pack featuring the cunning Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and the destructive entity known as The Void.

Hasbro continues to push the boundaries of its celebrated Marvel Legends series by unveiling a brand-new addition inspired by the upcoming cinematic venture, Marvel Studios Thunderbolts *.

This latest release is a specialized two-pack that brings two of the most intriguing and complex figures from the narrative to life in high-quality plastic. For fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this set offers a rare opportunity to own representations of characters who operate in the shadows, far from the spotlight of the traditional Avengers.

The inclusion of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and the terrifying entity known as The Void ensures that collectors can recreate the political intrigue and cosmic horror presented in the film. By focusing on these specific characters, Hasbro is expanding the lore available to hobbyists and providing a physical connection to the evolving stories of the MCU. Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, the cunning Director of the CIA, is a master of manipulation and a puppet master of global events.

For years, she has operated from the periphery of the MCU, coordinating black-ops missions and guiding events to suit her own hidden agenda. Her presence in this set is highlighted by a figure that captures her sophisticated yet dangerous essence. The figure is designed with the signature premium articulation that Marvel Legends is known for, allowing collectors to pose her in various authoritative or secretive stances.

To enhance the realism, Hasbro has included a variety of accessories that are quintessential to her character, including a cell phone to manage her clandestine operations and a pistol for when diplomacy fails. The addition of an alternate head sculpt allows for a wider range of facial expressions, capturing the shifting moods of a woman who is always three steps ahead of everyone else.

On the opposite end of the spectrum is The Void, the dark and destructive alter ego of the Sentry. Representing the ultimate manifestation of fear and devastation, The Void is a force of nature that challenges the very fabric of the superhero world. The Marvel Legends figure faithfully translates this cosmic horror into a striking 6-inch scale, featuring an all-black aesthetic that makes the character stand out on any shelf.

The design emphasizes the menacing nature of the entity, ensuring that the physical form reflects the internal darkness of the Sentry. With interchangeable hands and a highly poseable frame, collectors can depict The Void in the midst of a devastating attack or standing as an ominous sentinel of doom. This figure serves as a stark contrast to Valentina, pairing the subtle manipulation of human politics with the overwhelming power of an interdimensional void.

Technical precision is a hallmark of the Marvel Legends line, and this two-pack is no exception. Both figures are fully articulated with premium joints in the head, arms, and legs, ensuring a vast array of dynamic posing options. The set comes packed with a total of nine accessories to ensure maximum customization. For those looking to secure these figures, pre-orders are scheduled to begin on June 30 at 1 PM ET via Hasbro Pulse and other participating retail partners.

While the anticipation will be high, fans will have to wait until Fall 2026 for the official release. This long lead time suggests a level of detail and quality control that Hasbro aims to maintain for its high-end collectibles. The addition of Valentina and The Void to the Marvel Legends roster highlights a shift toward including more nuanced antagonists and anti-heroes.

While the line has always featured villains, the specific focus on the Thunderbolts initiative suggests a growing interest in the morally grey areas of the Marvel Universe. By bringing the excitement and wonder of the MCU into the physical realm, Hasbro allows fans to engage with the storytelling in a tactile way.

Whether you are a dedicated historian of the Marvel comics or a newcomer who discovered these characters through the movies, this set provides a comprehensive way to celebrate the dark side of heroism. Clear off your shelf space now, because these two powerhouse characters are set to redefine the boundaries of your collection





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