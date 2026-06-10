Hasbro Announces Marvel Legends Action Figure of Henry Cavill's Surprise Wolverine Variant 'Cavillrine' from Deadpool & Wolverine

In an unexpected turn that has fans buzzing, Henry Cavill's brief yet memorable cameo as a Wolverine variant in Deadpool & Wolverine is being immortalized in a new Marvel Legends action figure by Hasbro, marking the character's official entry into the MCU merchandise lineup.

The joy of a true cameo is it's one you're really not expecting, and it's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment. That was done to perfection in 2024's most bloody, hilarious and multiversal romp when the man perhaps most closely associated with DC movies this century suddenly rocked up in a brief turn as a Wolverine variant in Deadpool & Wolverine .

And now, perhaps even more surprisingly, Henry Cavill's Cavillrine is officially returning not within the film itself but in the form of a meticulously crafted action figure. Hasbro has announced a new Marvel Legends Cavillrine action figure, with pre-orders opening on July 9 and the figure priced at $27.99.

This development transforms a fleeting, surprise cinematic gag into a tangible collectible, delighting fans who relished the meta-commentary of seeing the iconic actor known for Superman step into the claws of a completely different Marvel icon, albeit briefly and with unmistakable mustache-related humor. According to the official product description, "Making his MCU debut, an unexpected face made a surprise cameo as a Wolverine variant with little patience for Deadpool's antics.

Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends The Cavillrine action figure!

" The six-inch figure is fully poseable and comes with multiple points of articulation. It also includes one interchangeable head and two interchangeable hands, so you can display Cavillrine with his claws either ready or retracted, capturing both his stoic demeanor and his mutant weaponry.

This level of detail ensures the figure honors the brief but impactful scene that sparked countless conversations online, where Cavill, playing a version of himself dubbed 'Cavillrine,' shared screen time with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. The casting itself was a masterstroke of self-aware humor, especially after years of fan-casting debates about who should play Wolverine, making Cavill's deadpan delivery and reference to his infamous mustache a highlight.

The film's ensemble, directed by Shawn Levy and featuring a screenplay by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and others, includes Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Paradox, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Henry Cavill as the Cavillrine. Beyond this cameo, Cavill's career remains robust.

He returns as Sherlock Holmes in Netflix's Enola Holmes 3, stars as King Alfor in Amazon MGM Studios' live-action Voltron, and is set to play Connor McLeod in the upcoming Highlander reboot alongside Russell Crowe, Dave Bautista, and Djimon Hounsou. He is also heavily involved in Amazon MGM Studios' long-awaited Warhammer 40,000 adaptation, which he is producing and developing as a lifelong fan of the property.

The release of the Cavillrine figure not only celebrates a memorable meta-moment in superhero cinema but also underscores the growing trend of commemorating surprise cameos with high-quality collectibles, bridging the gap between cinematic Easter eggs and tangible fandom





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Marvel Legends Henry Cavill Cavillrine Deadpool & Wolverine Action Figure

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