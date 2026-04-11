Hasan Piker declares woke is back, calls for Trump and Musk in prison after Democratic midterm wins

Twitch streamer Hasan Piker celebrated Democratic midterm victories by declaring woke is back, calling for Donald Trump and Elon Musk to be imprisoned, and urging socialists to run in every primary.

Twitch streamer Hasan Piker celebrated the Democrats winning the 2026 midterm election by declaring that woke is back and calling for President Donald Trump to be sent to prison.

Piker livestreamed on Twitch for more than 13 hours, offering real-time political commentary as Democrats took control of the House and Senate and won several key gubernatorial races. The stream, which at times drew more than 200,000 viewers, featured everything from Piker celebrating young voters who duped their parents into voting for socialists to calls for Republicans to land in prison. Trumpism is dying, and I could not feel any better, Piker told his audience.

Also read Far-left streamer Hasan Piker gloats after Dem blowout, promises ‘jail’ for conservative enemies

Hasan Piker Calls For Trump Prison

At one point, he suggested, Just imagine a world where Donald Trump is in f---ing prison. This is perhaps the worst possible scenario for the Republican Party, I think their odious agenda, their corruption, the destabilizing impact that they have had, the endless warfare and its consequences on the American economy are finally coming back to bite them, Piker added. I think this might truly be the end of MAGA.

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The controversial streamer offered a steady stream of criticism aimed at conservatives, although it is sometimes unclear if he is exaggerating for effect or simply trolling his critics. As it became clear that Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidates and their allies were having a successful night, Piker expressed frustration that too many moderate Democrats were on ballots across the nation. We should have been way more active, we should have f---ing ran socialists in every f---ing primary, dude.

We should have been running socialists in every primary. I mean, look, I am happy with what we have got result-wise, but we should have been running straight communists in some of these blue districts, Piker said. And running the moderate-socialist wing of the DSA in these other ones.

Piker Declares Woke Is Back

Throughout the night, Piker joked about throwing people in jail for misgendering, took celebratory shots of Japanese whiskey, repeatedly declared woke is back, mocked conservatives who made him the central figure of their midterm strategy and repeated his claim that Hamas is a thousand times better than Israel. I stand by that statement because I believe in the accuracy of that statement, Piker said before suggesting many people share that sentiment.

At one point, Piker said liberal pundits who cried on television when Trump was elected in 2024 have been totally vindicated by the midterm results. I just want to put that out there, they are cringe ... but they are totally vindicated, Piker said. Look at what Donald Trump has done to, not just America, but to the rest of the world.

Piker also joked that he was now the Senate majority leader, taking credit for a variety of seats that flipped from Republican to Democratic control. Since it is now the Hasan Piker Democrats, as the Republicans said it was, it is not my take, it is their take. As the leader of the Democratic Party coalition, I am officially branding woke back, we are skipping Woke 2.0, we are getting to Woke 3.0, Piker said.

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Piker Demands Gender Pronoun Use

Put your f---ing gender pronouns back in your LinkedIn profiles immediately, he added. Or the Gaystapo will be knocking down your door. American voters voted against racism, Piker said, arguing that Michigan Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed had faced a barrage of Islamophobia on the campaign trail. It feels pretty good tonight to see that America rejected this kind of toxic politicking, Piker said.

America is ready for a new type of politics, one that centers the interest of the working class, and I will do everything in my power to ensure that we hold the Democratic Party to account to push forward with this agenda. Rep.

Ro Khanna said, You would think, after this showing around the country, more people would say, Yeah, you know what, we may not agree with him on everything but he has got a huge following, he has been clear, against the war in Iran, he has been clear about the genocide in Gaza, the young people and people across the country are resonating with things that he is saying about the war, yeah maybe we should engage. When Texas state Rep.

Piker Fantasizes About Trump Jail

James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton to win a U.S. Senate seat, delivering Democrats their first statewide victory in Texas in more than three decades, Piker declared on X. Piker also posted several messages on X that drew criticism. Toward the end of the stream, Piker fantasized about putting Trump and Elon Musk in prison. Dude, it would be so sweet to put him in jail, Piker said as a Trump interview played in the background.

Like, just think for a brief moment. How sweet would that be? I know the Democrats do not have it in them but please, just close your eyes for a brief moment and just imagine a world where Donald Trump is in f---ing prison, he continued. Elon is there, too, they have to hang out with one another as a part of the torturous conditions in this supermax facility that we put them in. Piker added, A better future is possible.