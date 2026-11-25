Companies like Akai have decided to embrace the modding community rather than resist vibe coders.

is the Verge’s weekend editor. He’s covered the tech industry for over 18 years and knows a thing or two about synths. , leaving companies scrambling to figure out how to respond.

While some, like Roland, have remained silent for now, others have embraced the modding community. In the last several weeks, as it’s become clear that no piece of music gear is safe from Claude and a subreddit full of curious tinkerers, companies have begun making more and more of their devices open source. , the parent company of Akai, Moog, Native Instruments, and more.

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“We’re going to provide a toolbox to the community, we’re going to provide the inner workings of, say, an MPC or Sample so that people can do what they want,” inMusic CEO Jack O’Donnell tellsAkai is trying to walk a fine line, offering modders access while keeping its products reliable for professionals. O’Donnell says the company will “try to give them a reset button” so “they can experiment with it, and then not lose what they have.

” Behringer has also rushed to cash in, announcing a slew of open-source devices. In just a matter of weeks, it announced a $150 clone of the MPC One calledbecame the synth of the summer not just because of its dirt-cheap price and faithfully re-created ’80s tones, but because it also turned out to be infinitely hackable. There are well over a dozen different custom firmwares for the FM-1.

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M-Vave responded by releasing an open-source firmware with more features for developers to build on. The company also, but founder Ģirts Ozoliņš isn’t necessarily fully on board with vibe coding.

“Inventions succeed if they solve some fundamental problems, right? ” he tells“We’re going to provide a toolbox to the community. ” While he can’t imagine a producer simply stacking his studio with a bunch of hacked FM-1s running various synth engines, he’s curious to see what the community cooks up for the LXR. And he does see a benefit in making music tech a little less disposable.

“What I like on the upside of this is that there is some trace of sustainability. Instead of buying five or 10 plastic boxes, you can try options on one,” he says, though he’s under no illusions about the environmental impact of vibe coding.

“Of course it by far does not offset data center impact on the planet and on ecology and stuff like that. ”its line of Tracker grooveboxes. The Polish company’s decision to open its arms to vibe coders isn’t too much of a surprise. Last year it released theguitar pedal, which lets users vibe-code their own effects.

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Opening its other instruments to AI tinkering feels like a natural extension.is less thrilled about the emergence of vibe-coded mods. The company banned links to custom firmware from its official forums, saying, “We would always warn against modifications to our firmware and/or machines that could brick them , prevent future updates, affect warranty coverage.

”that he was sympathetic to the hacker community and that the company has roots there with its first instrument, the. He also said that he believes users have a right to modify their devices as they see fit.

But he pushed back on the idea that Elektron is “withholding features,” an accusation that Ģirts also defended Elektron, saying, “people tend to blame the company, saying they are hiding features ... you design an instrument, you have a specific concept in mind, and you cannot foresee millions of possibilities ... it’s not about hiding features; it’s more about having an idea of how an instrument should look and work. ” Other major music manufacturers, like Roland, Korg, Arturia, and Novation – all of whom did not comment for this story – have yet to issue any public statements about the explosion of AI-aided custom firmwares.

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