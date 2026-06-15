Has the answer to life's origins been hiding in our cells all along?

The surprising discovery of mysterious blobs inside our cells is revolutionising our understanding of how life works, and how it got started

In every cell of your body, there are mysterious speckles. You need a microscope to see them, but if you peer closely, you will see lots of tiny dots: some sitting still, some moving around as if swept along in invisible currents.

They look solid, but are actually liquid, and although they were discovered only in 2009, we now know they perform a host of crucial jobs. If they go wrong, they can lead to disaster – in fact, these blobs malfunctioning in the brain may even be a cause of Alzheimer’s disease. Minuscule though they are, they are essential to our survival. They may also help explain one of the biggest mysteries in biology.

Over the past decade, experiments have shown that these droplets may have been crucial to the origins of life. If that’s true, then swimming around in our cells are relics of the first life on Earth. Depending on whom you talk to, the tiny dots are either called coacervates or condensates . These terms don’t quite map onto each other one-to-one, but the differences are subtle and depend on context.

If you are studying them in a test tube, they are typically known as coacervates; if they are in a cell, we call them condensates.

“Fundamentally, they’re the same,” saysIn the late 19th and early 20th centuries, there was a lot of interest in materials that blurred the lines between solids and liquids, such as liquid crystals and gels. Coacervates were studied in this light, because although they are liquid, they hold together in a way that is reminiscent of a solid.by two chemists, Hendrik Bungenberg de Jong and Hugo Kruyt. They were studying the “phenomena of unmixing”, in which two liquids mixed together separate.

An obvious example of this is oil and water, which mix only if you stir them vigorously. Leave them to settle and they will separate – first you will see drops of oil in the water, and eventually all the oil will gather into a distinct layer. Coacervation is a less absolute form of unmixing. When mixed with water, long-chain molecules like proteins or lipids may choose instead to clump together into droplets.

“They’re spherical because they’re still liquid,” says biophysicistat the University of Saarland in Germany. Unlike oil droplets in water, which are 100 per cent oil, “there’s still quite a lot of water inside. ” A mixture of water , vegetable oil and silicone oil will spontaneously form different types of coacervateThe crucial thing about coacervates is that they are structurally very simple.

Living cells are surrounded by a membrane made of two layers of lipids, arranged in a rather precise way. In contrast, coacervates have no outer membrane, because the molecules aren’t neatly ordered. Tang compares the arrangement of molecules in a coacervate to overcooked spaghetti, the strands of which can get stuck together. There is an “interface” where the coacervate’s outer molecules nudge against the surrounding water, but “no distinct membrane”, she says.

One hundred years ago, scientist Alexander Oparin proposed that these peculiar little droplets were the key to the origins of life. Along with biologist J. B. S. Haldane, he was the founding father of scientific research into the origins of life, working for many decades in what was then the USSR.. He imagined what Earth might have been like when it was new.

In the first oceans – which arose within the first half-billion years after the planet formed – a vast array of chemicals were dissolved or mixed, from fragments of rocks and minerals to simple carbon-based chemicals, all of which started reacting with each other. The planet became a gigantic chemical factory – one in total chaos. As more complex chemicals formed, the waters became a soup-like mixture, which would eventually be dubbed “primordial soup”.

Some of the molecules were, in molecular terms, large, such as proteins and nucleic acids. These chemicals wouldn’t all stay mixed into the water. Some would separate out, forming coacervates. Oparin was already able to point to experimental evidence that proteins readily did this.

These coacervates, Oparin suggested, were precursors to cells. They were nowhere near as complex, and probably not as stable, but they were a crude first attempt at living organisms.

“Oparin did a lot of key conceptual and experimental work with the coacervates, even up to the 1960s,” says Tang. However, that idea fell by the wayside. There was no evidence of coacervates still playing a role in living cells today.

“If we don’t see them in everyday biology, why would they be relevant at the origin of life? ” saysMeanwhile, the molecular biology revolution that began in the 1950s revealed the central importance of nucleic acids like DNA and RNA, so many origins-of-life researchers became obsessed with the creation of genetic material – most famously in theLikewise, the discovery of the structure of cell membranes in the 1970s led others to try to create simple membrane-bound “vesicles” that could have acted asThis changed only when biologists learned that they play key roles in living cells after all.

The game-changing discovery came in 2009, when a team led byat the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics in Dresden, Germany, studied so-called P granules, found in cells involved in sexual reproduction. Despite the name,A region in cells called the nucleolus contains clusters of different types of coacervates that are essential for it to functionWe now know that they are ubiquitous in cells – and crucial.

For example, in the nuclei of our cells, there is a special region called the nucleolus. It manufactures ribosomes, which are the molecular machines that build all the proteins in our cells.. For one thing, they are a key factor in the rapid deterioration of hearts donated for organ transplant. When hearts are chilled to preserve them, some molecules form coacervates.

In this state, they activate stress receptors, leading to inflammation and cell death. Last year, researchers used a drugplay a key role in cancer There is growing evidence that coacervates may be involved in the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, too, the most common form of dementia. Proteins called amyloid and tau form plaques in the brain, which are somehow linked to the neurodegenerative symptoms.

A string of studies have shown thatThe Alzheimer’s field is being turned on its head as mounting evidence points to the disease beginning outside the brain many years before symptoms start. This may mean we have to totally rethink how we approach preventing and treating the condition This explosion of evidence about the importance of coacervates in modern cells, and in human bodies, led some origins-of-life researchers to wonder whether Oparin might have been right after all.

The questions were basic: do coacervates really form spontaneously? And how many different biological molecules can self-assemble in this way?at the University of Cambridge. A lot of previous origins-of-life research has focused on vesicles, which have an outer membrane surrounding a watery centre. These are fiddly to make, she says, whereas coacervates are trivial.

Still, there was an immediate problem. There were plenty of examples of long-chain molecules forming coacervates, says Spruijt. But in the earliest primordial soup, such long molecules would have been rare or non-existent. Most of the carbon-based molecules would have been small.

, that could assemble itself into coacervates.

“This opened a lot of opportunities,” he says. There are plausible scenarios where such relatively simply molecules could form spontaneously and promptly self-assemble into coacervates, he says.

The following year, Spruijt’s team showed that another simple peptide called oligoarginine was even more capable, forming coacervates The formation of coacervates causes hearts donated for transplantation to deteriorateIt is difficult to imagine that this didn’t happen if you picture the messy prebiotic soup that could have contained all these building blocks of life, says Bonfio. Coacervates, she argues, probably started forming extremely early, as soon as carbon-based molecules started linking up into even relatively short chains.

Still, so far, these coacervates are little more than empty shells. What could they actually have done? A core idea, going right back to Oparin, is that coacervates are a way of creating an internal environment. Inside,– unlike the dilute prebiotic soup outside.

Neighbouring coacervates can also have different make-ups.

“Then you can start driving reactions, and then you can make more molecules, and then you get more diversity molecules in the prebiotic soup,” says Tang. In this way, coacervates can drive greater chemical complexity – pushing the non-living prebiotic soup towards life. You might have heard about plans to establish a self‑sustaining city on Mars.

Here’s what life would really be like on the Red Planet One key process for generating life is stringing together amino acids into chains, known as proteins. Spruijt’s team showed in 2023 that coacervates made of ferricyanide – a simple iron-based compound that was probably in the prebiotic soup –. There are many other examples.

For instance, in 2025, Tang and her colleagues showed that a crucial metabolic reaction – the transformation of the molecule NADThere is still a lot to learn about coacervates as reaction centres. While it is clear that molecules can become concentrated within them, we don’t know the systematic rules, says Tang.

“Which molecules will go in more than others? We have a rough idea, but we can’t say systematically. ” Likewise, coacervates don’t always speed up chemical reactions.

“They can accelerate chemical reactions, they can decelerate chemical reactions,” says Boekhoven. Things can grind to a halt because the interiors of coacervates are very viscous, so molecules move more slowly than they would in water.

“It’s all over the place,” he says. “What are the actual rules? ”A major challenge is to get some of the key systems found in living cells, like genetics or metabolism, up and running inside coacervates. Tang has shown thatBonfio is a fan of this approach and has tried it herself.

She is aiming to use the same molecule to both create a compartment and act as a store of genetic information. But there is a long way to go before coacervates are actually doing something with the genetic material, as opposed to just storing it.

“Are there coacervates that actually help RNA replication? ” wonders Boekhoven. Instead, some of the most dramatic advances have come from attempts to make the coacervates themselves behave in a more lifelike way. All living cells can grow by taking in nutrients, and they can reproduce by dividing.

Could coacervates do this? A group of theoreticians, including Hyman, suggested as much in a 2016 study. Their simulations indicated that“I like to build things,” says Boekhoven. So, when he saw this theoretical description of coacervates growing and dividing like cells, his first response was: “Can we build that?

” It took four years, but he and his team managed it. They built coacervates from RNA and proteins, and powered them using a chemical fuel called EDC. When they removed the fuel,, but they re-emerged when given more EDC.

Furthermore, when the droplets were on the way to decaying, they would shatter into multiple “daughter” droplets. We've been looking at nature the wrong way, argues Rowan Hooper.

If we stop focusing on the individual, we get a whole new picture of how life on Earth – and elsewhere – may have begunif they are housed inside heated rock pores, where bubbles of gas jostle them; such pores have been suggested as There also seem to be ways that coacervates can become more internally complex, until they start to look more like cells. A single droplet can have two or more “, creating a harder barrier against the outside world.

Tang’s first study of coacervates, published in 2014, showed that lipids inside a coacervate couldThere is a long way to go, because the coacervates in these labs are far simpler than actual living cells and aren’t self-sustaining. But for the researchers who study them, their advantage is that they simplify the problem of the origins of life enormously.

The field has always been riven by chicken-or-egg arguments about which part of life emerged first: metabolism or compartments or replicating nucleic acids or proteins?

“I’ve never been a big fan of ‘this was first’ or ‘that was first’,” says Spruijt. “I think the beauty of coacervates is that they can integrate all these different worlds or scenarios together. ” It’s a curious full-circle moment for origins-of-life researchers. One hundred years after Oparin suggested that coacervates might be the key, evidence is accumulating that he had a point.

What’s more, the crucial clue wasn’t found in weird microbes in the deep sea, but in our own cells. The keys to the origin of life may have been inside our bodies all along.





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