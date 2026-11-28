Darryn Peterson scored 20 points in the Jazz's 120-107 loss to Denver but continued to struggle from 3-point range as he adjusts to the demands of his first NBA season.

For the first time in a while, Darryn Peterson seemed hesitant. The Utah Jazz rookie had a chance to take the 3-pointer in the second half of Utah’s eventual loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last Sunday, but instead passed the ball to a teammate.

Perhaps Peterson’s 3-point shooting slump played a part. Heading into Friday’s game against the Nuggets, the rookie had missed his last 16 3-pointers — a streak that dated back to Nov. 18. The good news: He hit a 3-pointer again Friday. The bad: He made only one, and he missed his other five attempts as Utah lost to the Nuggets 120-107.

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The Jazz are now 3-17 on the season. Peterson’s shooting slump had brought his 3-point percentage down to 30.3%.