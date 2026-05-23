Has Been on a Mega Run, Could Reach a Streak of 52 Weeks

The animated sensation has been on Netflix for nearly a year, amassing millions of views and hours of viewership across the platform. Despite taking home a small number of Oscars, its success shows no signs of slowing down, facing little to no decline in views and continuing to rank among the top 10 worldwide.

arrived on Netflix with minimal fanfare. Nearly one year later, it is firmly established as one of the streamer's biggest success stories of all time.

Becoming a global phenomenon thanks to word of mouth, strong reviews, and a catchy soundtrack,has been on quite a run over the past 11 months. Even after it took home a couple of Oscars at this year's ceremony, it continues to rack up high viewership numbers every week. With the latest update, the animated sensation is on the precipice of accomplishing a goal many would have thought was impossible not too long ago.

Nearly one year later, it is firmly established as one of the streamer's biggest success stories of all time. It became a global phenomenon thanks to word of mouth, strong reviews, and a catchy soundtrack, and it has been on quite a run over the past 11 months. Even after it took home a couple of Oscars at this year's ceremony, it continues to rack up high viewership numbers every week.

With the latest update, the animated sensation is on the precipice of accomplishing a goal many would have thought was impossible not too long ago. At this point, it would be a surprise if it didn't reach a streak of 52 weeks. This is a largely unprecedented situation. Typically, hit movies have their time in the spotlight before fading out (whether it's at the box office or on streaming charts).

Some of the biggest Netflix originals of the spring,has wildly surpassed all expectations, and it's hard to envision Netflix's chart without it





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