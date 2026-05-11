Harwood North Dakota Rejects Data Center Oversight Measure

Harwood residents voted to reject public review requirements for data centers, prioritizing tax revenue from the $3 billion AI campus over community oversight demands.

Residents of Harwood, North Dakota, have voted decisively against a ballot measure that would have imposed new public review requirements on large-scale development projects. In a nation where 44 out of 45 similar data-center-related measures failed, this small community of approximately 940 people remains the sole exception to the national trend of rejecting such oversight.

The Vote Outcome and Local Context

The election results, verified by the North Dakota Secretary of State's office, showed a margin of 325 votes against the measure and 105 votes in favor. This outcome effectively preserves the status quo for developers seeking to build massive infrastructure in the town without mandatory independent assessments or public hearings. The decision marks Harwood as a unique outlier in the ongoing national debate between economic development and community regulation.

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Details of the Data Center Project

The rejected proposition would have applied specifically to future large-scale projects, excluding smaller developments like new gas stations. It would not have impacted the $3 billion AI data center currently under construction in Harwood. This facility, comparable in size to 17 football fields, is scheduled for completion next year. Developers anticipate it will provide approximately 200 jobs, representing roughly 20 percent of the town's total population.

Stakeholder Positions and Campaign Arguments

Mayor Blake Hankey opposed the measure, arguing that the language was imprecise and would have applied to any business rather than just data centers. He stated that the requirements would have been financially burdensome for a city of Harwood's size. Hankey also disclosed that he signed a non-disclosure agreement with Applied Digital, the project developer, to secure the deal. He warned that without moving quickly, the project would likely have been located in Fargo instead.

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Impact on Tax Revenue and Local Economy

The core tension in the election reflected a broader national struggle between residents demanding a voice and towns chasing economic benefits. Opponents of the measure emphasized the loss of sales tax and property tax revenue if the project moved elsewhere. For a town of 940 residents, a single large employer can significantly reshape the local tax base and economic stability. The speed of the original approval, which took only 21 days from announcement to construction, fueled resident concerns about being blindsided.

Future Implications for Community Governance

Residents who supported the measure, such as Mike Swartz and Mark Coolidge, argued that the community deserves a formal say in projects of this scale. They felt that the rapid approval process prevented adequate public understanding of the implications. The defeat of the measure leaves Harwood with its current regulatory framework, allowing rapid industrial expansion but limiting formal avenues for public input on future large-scale developments.