Harvinger Studios launches pre-orders for the Savage Crucible Varkul of the Bone figure. This 1/12-scale dark fantasy warrior costs $54.99 and ships in Q1 2027.

Harvinger Studios has officially initiated pre-orders for the latest addition to its Savage Crucible line, a 1/12-scale dark fantasy action figure titled Varkul of the Bone. Priced at $54.99, this new release brings a brutal and bloody narrative to collectors seeking high-quality independent toy options beyond mainstream studio offerings.

Savage Crucible Narrative and Backstory

Varkul of the Bone emerges from a world defined by the Four Falls, a catastrophic event that shattered the landscape known as The Wastes and scattered the surviving tribes across the crater rims. The character's origin story is rooted in deep betrayal and the desperate search for the lost ancients known as the Ehnanhe. After his brother, Krygor, abandoned their impoverished tribe on the western crater's edge, he vanished into the highlands, returning with claims that the Ehnanhe sought reconciliation and the restoration of their ancestors' former greatness.

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Varkul remained deeply suspicious of both Krygor's tale and his brother's motives, yet he followed him into the mountains to investigate personally. The expedition ended in mass slaughter when the Ehnanhe descended upon the crater, betraying the tribes' hope for unity. During this devastating attack, Varkul fought to protect his people, utilizing a Fallstone mace to defeat an Ehnanhe hunter. He subsequently claimed the hunter's skull and horns as a trophy, symbolizing his determination that his people would never again bow to any master.

Physical Design and Accessory Features

The Varkul of the Bone figure is constructed with the detailed sculpting and full articulation expected from Harvinger Studios' recent Medieval releases. The package includes a comprehensive set of accessories designed to facilitate dynamic posing and storytelling displays for enthusiasts. Collectors will receive an alternate head sculpt, a pair of additional hands, a shield, and a spiked club, allowing for a wide range of combat and idle stances.

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The design emphasizes the gritty, survivalist nature of the Savage Crucible universe. Every element, from the weapon choice to the articulated joints, supports the narrative of a warrior hardened by loss and battle. The spiked club and shield are particularly notable for their thematic relevance, reflecting the brutal reality of a world where survival often depends on sheer physical dominance and resourcefulness.

Market Positioning and Release Schedule

Independent toy makers are increasingly carving out specialized niches in the action figure market, and Harvinger Studios is leveraging this trend with the Savage Crucible line. By focusing on dark fantasy themes and intricate lore, the studio offers an alternative to the dominant players in the 1/12-scale category. The Varkul figure is scheduled for a Q1 2027 release date, providing ample time for pre-orders to be processed and fulfilled.

This release also sets the stage for future interactions within the Savage Crucible ecosystem. Varkul is positioned to potentially face off against other characters in the line, such as the Who-Man, expanding the storytelling potential for collectors. The pre-order availability signals Harvinger Studios' continued commitment to delivering high-fidelity, narrative-driven collectibles that appeal to serious hobbyists.

Broader Collectibles Landscape Context

The launch of Varkul of the Bone occurs amidst a busy period for the broader collectibles industry, with numerous high-profile releases from major manufacturers. While Harvinger Studios focuses on original dark fantasy IP, competitors like Hot Toys are expanding their portfolios with figures from established franchises such as Spider-Man, Loki, and Vision.

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For instance, Hot Toys is introducing a Deluxe Battle-Damaged Integrated Suit 1/6-scale Spider-Man figure, alongside exclusive editions of Loki and Ultron. These releases highlight the diverse range of options available to collectors, from mass-market superhero icons to niche independent fantasy warriors. Harvinger Studios' entry into this space underscores the growing demand for unique, story-rich figures that stand apart from traditional movie-based merchandise.