Harvinger Studios launches pre-orders for the Knight of the Bearing, a new Savage Crucible figure defined by six medieval disciplines. The $49.99 collectible arrives in Q1 2027.

Harvinger Studios has officially expanded its independent Savage Crucible fantasy universe with the introduction of the Knight of the Bearing. This new medieval warrior figure is designed around a philosophy of honor and craft rather than simple combat prowess. Collectors can now secure this addition to the line through pre-order channels for a price of $49.99.

Six Disciplines Define The Knight

The Knight of the Bearing is not merely a soldier but a craftsman whose identity is built upon six specific disciplines. These disciplines include leatherworking, mail crafting, plate armor construction, weapon forging, helmet creation, and cloak making. Each element represents a distinct lesson in patience, responsibility, protection, and service to the world of Savage Crucible.

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The narrative behind the figure emphasizes that armor and weapons are maintained by hand. The lore describes a process where every piece is cut, stitched, repaired, and maintained personally. This hands-on approach teaches the knight that neglect is the first victory of decay, requiring care for tools and surroundings before any battle begins.

Further details explain that thousands of links are formed, joined, inspected, and replaced in the mail crafting process. This repetition is intended to show that endurance is built from countless small acts. The philosophy extends to interpersonal relationships, suggesting that strengthening bonds between people is as important as strengthening defensive walls.

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Figure Details and Accessories

The physical figure brings this philosophical concept to life as a fully articulated collectible. It includes three pairs of interchangeable hands to allow for various poses and interactions. The figure also comes equipped with a sword and a scabbard, as well as a shield for defensive positioning.

The design focuses on the tangible results of the knight's crafts. The plate armor is shaped, fitted, and balanced so that defense never becomes mere vanity. The knight is expected to stand where danger falls hardest, acting with the expectation of neither reward nor remembrance.

The sword element of the figure reflects a specific tenet of the Savage Crucible worldview. The weapon is forged only after every peaceful craft has been practiced. This design choice reinforces the idea that an edge exists only because all other means of conflict resolution have failed, and a wise knight draws no weapon that wisdom could have left sheathed.

Upcoming Releases and Market Availability

Pre-orders for the Knight of the Bearing are currently live for fans of the brand. The official release is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027. This timeline gives collectors ample time to plan their acquisitions and complete their Savage Crucible collections.

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Harvinger Studios has signaled that this knight is part of a larger cohort of characters. Fans should anticipate more knights joining the line soon, including Sir Kassian. Sir Kassian is described as an excellent ally for the Crucible, suggesting future collaborative play scenarios for collectors.

The launch of this figure highlights the continued support for original characters within the Savage Crucible universe. It demonstrates a commitment to exploring medieval fantasy traditions through detailed craftsmanship narratives. This approach distinguishes the line from generic fantasy action figures by embedding lore into the physical design and accompanying accessories.