Harvey Weinstein's Third Trial Ends in Mistrial as Jury Cannot Reach Unanimous Verdict on Rape Charge

The case marks another dramatic chapter in the three-year-long legal battle surrounding Weinstein, whose prosecutions became one of the most closely watched consequences of the #MeToo era.

Harvey Weinstein 's third trial over allegations he used his Hollywood power to sexually abuse women ended in a mistrial on Friday after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict on a rape charge involving aspiring actress Jessica Mann .

The disgraced former movie mogul, 74, will remain behind bars due to separate convictions already secured against him in New York and California. Weinstein, once one of Hollywood's most influential producers and the co-founder of Miramax, saw his career and reputation collapse after a wave of sexual misconduct allegations emerged in 2017.

The accusations against him became a defining catalyst for the global #MeToo movement, encouraging women around the world to speak publicly about abuse and misconduct at the hands of powerful men





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Harvey Weinstein Trial Mistrial Jessica Mann Rape Charge Separation New York California Miramax Manhattan #Metoo Movement Sexual Misconduct Allegations Powerful Men Accusations Obstacles Integrity Justice Myleene Klass Shock Reversal

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