Harvey Specter's Return to Suits LA: Flashbacks and a Shared History

The return of Harvey Specter to Suits LA promises exciting connections to the original series, particularly through his friendship with Ted Black. Fans can anticipate flashback sequences exploring their past, potentially bringing back a divisive Suits trend.

Harvey Specter 's history with Suits LA's Ted Black is set to bring back a divisive aspect from the original Suits series. While Suits LA is a spinoff focusing on new characters in a different city, connections to the original show are expected. Gabriel Macht will reprise his role as Harvey Specter for three episodes, a return that excites fans. However, how his character will integrate into Suits LA remains unclear.

The link between Harvey and Suits LA is their shared past as friends from their days at the DA's office in New York. It's plausible that Ted Black, played by Stephen Amell, will need assistance with a case and turn to his old friend Harvey. The first trailer for Suits LA features a picture of Ted and Harvey with a group of friends from their past, solidifying their history and hinting at how it will influence the show.The trailer includes a conversation where Ted asks Kevin if he knows Harvey, with Kevin describing Harvey as the only person cockier than Ted. This establishes both their long-standing friendship and their similar personalities. This interaction, combined with the flashback picture, suggests that Suits LA will incorporate at least one flashback sequence to delve deeper into Ted and Harvey's bond. The show might also revisit Ted's past in New York, as the official synopsis teases that the reasons behind his departure could resurface, potentially shaping his character arc





