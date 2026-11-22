Harvey Dent's path to Two-Face in the Tim Burton Batman universe, from a scrapped film idea to a six-issue comic that ends with his death.

Harvey Dent's transformation into Two-Face in the Burton-verse is the subject of a six-issue comic series, after director Tim Burton had first considered the character for a future Batman film. Burton was reportedly intrigued by the cinematic potential of a Black Two-Face who, after a burn, could literally be 'black and white'. That film version never materialized, but the idea later resurfaced in a comic set in the same universe, which launched in August 2021.

The comic follows Harvey Dent as he is pulled further into darkness after the events of the Burton-era films. Its creative team was writer Sam Hamm, who had worked on the original Batman film universe, and artist Joe Quinones, who illustrated the series. The result is a story that deliberately departs from the best-known origin of Two-Face.

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How Burton's Two-Face Idea Was Set Aside

Burton's plan to bring Two-Face to the screen was never realized because Warner Bros. pushed for the Penguin instead. The studio wanted the Penguin as the primary antagonist, believing he was Batman's most recognizable foe after the Joker.

Sam Hamm was then replaced by writer Daniel Waters, who had written a 1988 dark comedy and, unlike Hamm, had no emotional attachment to Batman. Waters removed Harvey Dent from the script and introduced an original character, Max Shreck, the industrialist behind the Penguin's mayoral campaign in the film. Hamm had reportedly expressed frustration with interference from producers during this period.

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Quinones' pitch was also reported to have included turning Billy Dee Williams' Harvey Dent into Two-Face, along with the inclusion of Batgirl. Quinones was hardly the first to propose such an undertaking. In 2019, Jim Lee acknowledged that many creatives had proposed a comic book series set in the Burton-verse, and said the book was not completely out of the question.

How the Comic Rewrites Two-Face's Origin

The comic's Two-Face origin comes from an accident rather than a criminal courtroom disaster. Harvey Dent is engaged to Barbara Gordon, who initially agrees with his plan, and his face is burned after an ill-placed fall near car batteries leaking sulfuric acid. Batman rushes him to the hospital, but the damage has already been done.

From that point, Dent begins relying on a coin to make decisions, and his behavior starts to resemble the erratic nature fans associate with Two-Face. The comic shows his mental decline through a series of violent acts. Over the course of the run, he wounds Harvey Bullock, kills Jim Gordon, discovers Batman's secret identity, and murders Carmine Falcone and numerous mob goons while framing others for the crimes.

By the end of the run, Harvey Dent is dead, but the story offers a brief moment of hope. He flips a coin to choose between killing Batman and letting Batman reform him. Some readers suggest the coin was rigged by Batman, but Selina Kyle finds Two-Face's own coin, which points toward a different explanation.

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Why the Ending Keeps Two-Face Relevant

Two-Face's influence outlasts the character's lifespan within the comic. The final scene shows Batman deciding whether or not to go on patrol by flipping a coin, linking the character's obsession with chance to the hero himself.

The comic's open questions also raise the matter of how Billy Dee Williams' version of Dent could have been handled on screen. Readers are now asking whether The Batman Pt. II will take a similar route with the character, a question that the source does not answer.