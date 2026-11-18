SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — $2 Christmas tree permits are once again available so that you can find and cut down your own tree on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands.

) — $2 Christmas tree permits are once again available so that you can find and cut down your own tree on Bureau of Land Management lands.

The permits are $2 per tree, and they allow you to harvest your own pinyon pine, juniper, or white fir tree from BLM-managed public lands across the state. You can buy a Christmas tree permit in person at BLM Utah field offices during regular business hours, but permits are also available online.

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To get a permit online, go toRestrictions and eligible species depend on the field office, and you need to have a valid permit with you to be able to cut or remove trees from public lands. Here are some other things to keep in mind: Check local rules and boundaries: Stay on designated roads, cut only in authorized areas, and respect private property. Prep for winter conditions: Bring warm clothing, food, water, and emergency supplies.

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Let someone know where you're going ahead of time. Pack the right gear: Bring a handsaw, measuring tape, gloves, tarp, and rope to secure your tree without dragging it.

"For many families, cutting a Christmas tree is a cherished holiday tradition," said BLMActing Utah State Director Christina Price. "These permits offer an affordableopportunity to get a Christmas tree, explore America's public lands, and make memoriestogether – all part of the BLM's All Americans Outside initiative to help more Americansconnect with their public lands. "Utah sues online entertainment business Stake over alleged illegal gamblingCongress agrees on civilian plane locator mandate after deadly American Airlines-Black Hawk crash