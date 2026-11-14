Harvest of the Month Program Delivers Fresh Produce to California Prisons

The Harvest of the Month program supplies California prisons with locally grown produce, meeting AB 778 mandates and supporting farmers since 2023.

The Harvest of the Month program has fundamentally changed food distribution in California state prisons, delivering fresh, locally grown produce to incarcerated populations across the state. On November 6, 2026, at California State Prison Solano in Vacaville, this initiative was vividly demonstrated as prison staff began their day before dawn to prepare meals using ingredients that were previously rare in correctional facilities.

Startlingly early at 4 a.m., crews within the facility began processing bright yellow delicata squash and slicing tomatoes under industrial kitchen lights. Relying on a team of up to 45 teammates, these staff members work to feed the facility's population of approximately 2,700 incarcerated people, ensuring that the fresh vegetables and fruit arriving each month are utilized effectively for daily meals.

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Program Mechanics and Agricultural Supply

The program operates by connecting small and medium-sized California farmers with state prison systems, creating a direct supply chain for agricultural goods. Since its inception, the initiative has focused on studying the nutritional needs of incarcerated people while simultaneously providing economic opportunities for farmers who struggle to make ends meet. This dual purpose ensures that the food served is not only fresh but also nutritionally beneficial for the recipients.

From June 2023 through October 2026, the Harvest of the Month initiative delivered over 3.7 million pounds of fresh produce to California prison facilities. The program began on a small scale, introducing just one or two fresh produce items to three prisons in 2023. Within two years, it successfully expanded to all 30 adult prisons in California, increasing shipments to include three to four different produce items per month.

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Legal Mandates and State Purchasing

A significant driver of this widespread adoption is Assembly Bill 778, which established a new mandate requiring the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to source the majority of its food from within the state. Under this legislation, since 2025, at least 60% of the food purchased by the department must be grown or produced in California, cementing the program's role in state agriculture.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation serves as the largest purchaser of food via state contracts, spending more than $163 million a year to feed around 90,000 incarcerated people. This massive purchasing power allows the department to support local agriculture on a scale previously unattainable for many small-scale growers, creating a stable market for fresh produce within the correctional system.

Operational Impact on Facility Kitchens

Inside the kitchens, the arrival of fresh produce sparks conversation among staff about how to best incorporate these ingredients into daily meals. At California State Prison Solano, staff members such as Amador Medina and Angel Alvarez were seen cutting seeds out of squash and carefully slicing them for the evening meal scheduled for 5 p.m. Other staff, including Lue Thao and Saul Garcia, prepared caldo verde soup, tossing dark green kale into the broth to enhance its nutritional value.

The preparation process involves multiple steps and team members to ensure quality and efficiency. Nicolas Saldaña and Cristoval Mundo processed kale while supervisor cook Hasham Syed bagged the greens for distribution. Meanwhile, Luciano Martinez spread out delicata squash to be seasoned, and Hector Salazar sliced tomatoes using a food processor. These coordinated efforts ensure that the diverse array of produce is transformed into balanced meals for the inmate population.

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Future Outlook and Expanded Access

The success of the Harvest of the Month program has led to its expansion across all adult prisons in California, ensuring that incarcerated individuals now have regular access to California-grown food. This shift addresses a long-standing issue where such ingredients were once scarce, providing a consistent source of fresh fruits and vegetables that contribute to better health outcomes for inmates.

As the program continues to operate under the guidelines of Assembly Bill 778, it reinforces the connection between local agriculture and state institutions. The involvement of local farmers in feeding the state's prison population represents a significant step towards sustainable and economically supportive practices within the correctional system, benefiting both the producers and the consumers of the fresh produce.