A new Harvard study using 2024 data reveals 21 million privately owned AR-15s and 10 million owners. This evidence enters the U.S. Supreme Court as it prepares to hear challenges to state bans on military-style semiautomatic rifles in June 2026.

Researchers from Harvard University have released new data indicating that approximately 21 million AR-15 rifles and similar firearms are in private hands across the United States. This finding, derived from the 2024 National Firearms Survey, suggests that one in seven gun owners possessed an AR-15 platform rifle in 2024. The study provides fresh statistical context as the legal battle over these weapons reaches the highest court in the country.

Supreme Court Reviews State Bans on AR-15

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear legal challenges against state bans on military-style semiautomatic rifles in June 2026. These cases center on whether such rifles are in common use for lawful purposes, a standard that has become the focal point of the litigation. The Court's decision will likely hinge on how broadly the term common use is interpreted in the context of modern firearm ownership.

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Both sides of the legal debate have invoked evidence regarding the production numbers and circulation of these rifles. However, the Harvard researchers noted that any such count can be interpreted in multiple ways. The data could support the argument for broad ownership across millions of households or indicate accumulation by a relatively small number of enthusiasts. This ambiguity makes statistical evidence a contested element in the legal arguments.

Ownership Statistics and Cross-Armament Habits

The 2024 National Firearms Survey data provided by Harvard researchers identified roughly 21 million privately owned AR-15s and similar rifles. Approximately ten million Americans owned at least one of these specific firearms. The study also highlighted a strong correlation between rifle ownership and handgun possession, with 97.5 percent of AR-15 owners also owning at least one handgun. This dual-ownership trend underscores the diversity of firearms held by individual collectors.

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Harvard researchers admitted that their findings present a lower number of AR-15s in private hands than some previous research had suggested. Previous estimates from the National Shooting Sports Foundation placed the number of AR and AK-style firearms at nearly 20 million in 2020. That number grew to 24,446,000 by 2022. Meanwhile, research by Georgetown University's William English indicated that Americans owned approximately 60 million guns that fall into the category often labeled as assault weapons by political opponents.

Impact on the Second Amendment Debate

The release of this data comes at a critical juncture for the Second Amendment debate. Legal scholars and gun rights advocates are closely monitoring how the Supreme Court will weigh statistical prevalence against regulatory authority. The question of whether AR-15s are common lawfully used will determine the future of state-level bans on these military-style semiautomatic rifles. The Court's ruling in June 2026 will set a precedent for firearm ownership rights nationwide.

The divergence in ownership estimates highlights the complexity of measuring firearm prevalence. While the Harvard study offers a specific snapshot from 2024, other organizations provide different historical baselines. These varying figures complicate the legal narrative, as each side selects data that best supports their interpretation of common use. The Supreme Court's deliberation will require a careful examination of these statistical discrepancies to determine the scope of protected rights.