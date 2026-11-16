A new Harvard study finds 403 hyperscale data centers emitted 28.3 million tons of CO2 between May 2024 and April 2025. This energy consumption rivals mid-sized US states and highlights urgent climate and transparency concerns.

A comprehensive new study led by researchers at Harvard University has revealed that 403 hyperscale data centers across the United States released 28.3 million tons of carbon dioxide between May 2024 and April 2025. The findings indicate that the environmental impact of the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence infrastructure is significantly higher than previous official estimates, with the new figures being up to triple the previously accepted numbers.

Massive CO2 Output From Data Centers

Francesca Dominici, the senior author of the study and Clarence James Gamble professor of biostatistics, population, and data, stated that the current trajectory of data center expansion is moving backward toward the goal of controlling CO2 emissions. The research accounted for the electricity use and emissions of these 403 facilities, providing a detailed accounting of a sector that is critical to the modern digital economy but previously lacked rigorous environmental tracking.

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The study focused on a specific twelve-month period ending in April 2025, capturing a snapshot of an industry that continues to grow at a breakneck pace. Dominici emphasized that what is being observed is already striking, but it represents only a fraction of the total footprint as the industry continues to expand its physical and computational capabilities across the nation.

Electricity Consumption Rivals Major States

The energy demands of these facilities are staggering, with the study finding that total electricity use fell between 68 and 99 terawatt-hours. Lead author Gianluca Guidi, a postdoctoral fellow in the Harvard Department of Biostatistics, noted that approximately 82 terawatt-hours consumed in a single year approaches the annual electricity consumption of an entire mid-sized American state.

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This massive energy draw accounts for 1.8% of total US electricity consumption, a figure that rivals the annual output of major states like Michigan when including homes, businesses, and industries. Guidi warned that the data center boom has not slowed down since the study period ended, meaning the actual electricity use and carbon footprint reported in the findings could already be substantially larger in 2026.

The rapid build-out of this infrastructure is driven by the escalating demand for AI computing power, which requires massive amounts of energy for both operation and cooling. With over a thousand hyperscale facilities now operating and another 2,000 planned, Guidi told Gizmodo that the data starts to raise a red flag about whether these AI data centers are being built in the most responsible way possible.

Health Risks And Regional Pollution

Beyond carbon emissions, the study highlights significant public health risks associated with the fossil fuel power plants that often supply the regional electricity systems for these data centers. These plants release other pollutants, including fine particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, and sulfur dioxide, which are directly linked to heart and lung disease and premature death.

Consequently, people living near and downwind of these power plants may bear substantial health costs, even if they are geographically far from the data centers themselves. This indirect exposure underscores the broader environmental justice implications of siting AI infrastructure in regions dependent on coal or natural gas for their electrical grid.

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The researchers also acknowledged that the study did not count every data center active during the period and did not look at the contribution of off-grid power plants, such as those used by some major tech executives. This omission means the reported numbers are likely conservative and do not capture the full scope of the industry's environmental impact.

Transparency And Congressional Action

Atkin, an expert cited in the reporting, noted that the lack of transparency has made the researchers' task more difficult and provided an opening for the new democratically controlled Congress to take action in January. The report calls for tech companies to publish the data scientists need to figure out exactly how many hyperscale data centers are running and how much they pollute.

The study argues that the public deserves to know the full extent of these emissions to decide whether the trade-off for the planet's health is worth the technological benefits. Atkin suggested that once scientists get the full numbers, the scale of the problem may require a larger comparison than the entire country of Denmark.

The article also notes that artificial intelligence is boosting climate emissions in another way: by helping facilitate the extraction and production of fossil fuels. Voters have been given a clearer picture of the environmental cost of the digital economy, sparking calls for stricter regulations and greater accountability from the tech industry in the coming year.