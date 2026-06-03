Harvard Study Finds Just Two Hours of Weekly Strength Training Can Significantly Reduce Risk of Early Death

A comprehensive 30-year study of over 147,000 adults shows that 90-120 minutes of weekly weightlifting lowers all-cause mortality by 13% and cardiovascular death by 19%, with even greater benefits when combined with aerobic exercise.

A major long-term study led by Harvard University researchers has found a significant link between regular strength training and reduced risk of premature death. Following 147,373 adults in the United States for three decades, the investigation revealed that engaging in 90 to 120 minutes of weightlifting or resistance exercises per week is associated with a 13% lower risk of mortality from all causes.

The protective effect becomes even more pronounced for specific causes: the risk of dying from cardiovascular diseases, including heart attacks and strokes, decreases by 19%, while the risk of death from neurological conditions, such as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease, drops by 27%. These findings held true even after accounting for participants' levels of aerobic exercise, underscoring the unique and independent health benefits of building muscle strength.

The research, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, presents a clear dose-response relationship up to a certain threshold. Participants who strength trained for more than two hours weekly did not gain additional survival benefits, suggesting that moderate, consistent engagement is sufficient for maximum effect. The lowest mortality risks were observed in individuals who combined this amount of strength training with high levels of aerobic activity.

For this most active group, the risk of early death was slashed by an impressive 58% compared to less active counterparts. This synergy highlights the importance of a balanced fitness regimen that incorporates both muscle-strengthening and cardiovascular workouts. Health policy experts emphasize the practical implications of these findings for public health and individual well-being.

Tom Burton, a strategic lead for health and wellbeing policy at Sport England, stated that strength-based activity is a powerful tool for healthy ageing, helping to prevent or delay poor health, maintain mobility and independence, and alleviate pressure on healthcare systems. He noted that active lifestyles already prevent millions of chronic illness cases and save billions in healthcare costs annually.

Current NHS guidelines align with the study's conclusions, recommending that adults perform strength activities targeting all major muscle groups at least two days per week, in addition to at least 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity. The study's authors conclude that public health messaging should explicitly promote both forms of exercise to maximize longevity and combat chronic disease





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Strength Training Weightlifting Longevity Mortality Risk Harvard Study Cardiovascular Health Neurological Disease Exercise Guidelines Aerobic Exercise Healthy Ageing

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