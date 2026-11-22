Avi Loeb claims JAXA's canceled Hayabusa2 landing mission on 1998 KY26 ends the only chance to prove the object is the lost Soviet probe Phobos 1.

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A Harvard astrophysicist who claims a mysterious object speeding through our solar system is actually a lost Soviet spacecraft says scientists may never be able to get a clear look at it afterAvi Loeb told Fox News Digital that the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's decision to cancel its 2031 Hayabusa2 rendezvous with the object known as 1998 KY26 removes the only opportunity to capture high-resolution images of its surface and settle whether it is a natural space rock or the missing 1988 Soviet probe Phobos 1.

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"There is no way by which we can actually resolve the object, or get a high-resolution image of its surface, without coming close to it — without a flyby — because even with the Webb telescope or the biggest telescopes we have on Earth, the object is not close enough to be resolved into multiple pixels in an image," Loeb said. The cancellation came just days after NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman dismissed speculation about the roughly 36-foot-wide object during an appearance on"Fox & Friends," saying,"I've not seen any evidence to suggest this is ... anything other than an asteroid.

"Loeb pushed back on that assessment, arguing KY26 is"not an asteroid" because it accelerates in a way gravity alone cannot explain and predicting that when Japan's spacecraft lands on it in July 2031, scientists would find a label reading"Made in the USSR" instead of ice or rock. Japan's space agency reported to the Cabinet Office's Space Policy Committee on Nov. 16 that it was abandoning the 2031 rendezvous after the last normally functioning main ion engine on Hayabusa2 malfunctioned in mid-August, according to the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun.

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"I was surprised that the cancellation by JAXA occurred just a day or two after I spoke about it publicly, because the malfunction in the engine was known for several months," Loeb said. "The probability that we're dealing with a coincidence where within a day after my public discourse, JAXA decides to cancel this mission is a day divided by the duration over which it was known that the fourth engine is malfunctioning – and that was over 100 days or so.

A model of Phobos 1, the Soviet spacecraft that lost contact with Earth while traveling to Mars in 1988. Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb and his colleagues have examined whether the mysterious object 1998 KY26 could be the lost probe.

"So, I would argue that the probability for a chance coincidence is less than 1%, but it could still be a coincidence," he added. Loeb noted that Hayabusa2 was designed over several years and questioned why Japanese engineers did not attempt an Earth gravity-assist maneuver to compensate for the lost engine thrust rather than pivoting to another target.

JAXA officials said in their report that reaching KY26 in 2031 already required an Earth gravity assist, and that combining working parts from two damaged engines left the 12-year-old spacecraft without enough thrust to perform the necessary orbital changes, prompting a redirect to a 2028 flyby of asteroid 2015 BM510 instead, the newspaper added. Even without a close-up flyby, Loeb said astronomers still have one major tool left to test his theory from afar by usingSCIENTISTS DISCOVER POTENTIALLY MASSIVE DWARF PLANET CANDIDATE HIDING BEYOND PLUTO An illustration shows the Soviet Phobos 1 spacecraft, which was launched toward Mars in July 1988 but lost after a faulty command caused it to shut down.

"So far, we detected a reflection of sunlight from this object, but the Webb telescope can potentially detect the heat emitted by the object, and that will offer us an opportunity to learn both about the size, the surface temperature of the object, as well as the composition of the object," Loeb said. While mainstream scientists have suggested KY26 is an ordinary rock or comet, Loeb noted the object rotates about once every five minutes and is far brighter than expected.

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SIGN UP TO GET THE LATEST TRUE CRIME NEWS "This object reflects about half of the sunlight that is impinging on it, whereas a typical rock or iceberg reflects about 5% of the sunlight impinging on it," Loeb said, adding that the object's brightness is"surprising.

"NASA previously told Fox News Digital that a 2025 orbital study led by the agency's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies concluded KY26's complex trajectory is driven by solar radiation forces –"the natural push of sunlight and thermal emission on its non-spherical shape" – rather than hidden comet-like activity.in July 1988 that shut down after a faulty command – and calculated that sunlight reflecting off its solar panels could produce the observed push without any signs of a"dark comet" tail. "It could be a comet shedding some gas backward that is pushing it forward, but in that case we should have seen the gas," Loeb said.

"We should have seen the dust because for comets we see a tail and the dust particles are being pushed away from the sun by the solar radiation. "In this handout photo provided by SpaceX, a Tesla roadster launched from the Falcon Heavy rocket with a dummy driver named"Starman" heads towards Mars.

Loeb added that KY26 orbits the sun at a distance of a fraction to a few times the separation between Earth and the sun and poses no threat of hitting Earth, though he argued space agencies must remain open-minded when tracking unexplained objects.

He noted that in January 2025, astronomers briefly cataloged an object near Earth as an asteroid before realizing it was actually the"Hopefully, the Rubin Observatory in Chile that is funded by the Department of Energy and the National Science Foundation will find dozens of interstellar objects in the coming decade, and we should be curious enough to check whether all of them are rocks or icebergs, because if one of them is technological in origin, that will change our view on our place in the universe," Loeb said. Greg Wehner is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering U.S. news and crime, with a focus on breaking developments, law enforcement, public safety and major stories shaping communities across the country.