Harvard Physicist Explains Mysterious Orb Over Erupting Volcano: It's Not a UFO

A Harvard professor says a bright orb seen rising behind Mount Mayon after a meteor strike was likely a satellite glint, not a UFO. The event was captured on video and sparked widespread curiosity.

A Harvard professor has offered a down-to-earth explanation for a viral video showing a mysterious orb of light rising behind Mount Mayon volcano in the Philippines , coinciding with a meteor strike.

Theoretical physicist Avi Loeb told NewsNation Prime that the orb was likely a satellite reflecting sunlight, dismissing UFO speculation. The incredible footage, captured around 10:30 pm on May 25, showed a dazzling green fireball soaring behind the volcano, followed by a small bright white light ascending into the sky. The Philippine Information Agency confirmed the event was recorded by multiple cameras. Despite initial excitement, Loeb stated, 'The light coming up is most likely the glint from a satellite reflecting sunlight.

There are more than 10,000 communications satellites moving around the Earth, so it's not very unlikely to see such a thing.

' He described the occurrence as a coincidental phenomenon that was spectacularly documented. The event has captivated both the public and scientists. Bill Cooke, head of the Meteoroid Environments Office at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, called it 'a gorgeous video of an unusual coincidence,' adding, 'One might even use the word wonderful.

' Volcanologist Rebecca Williams from the University of Hull in England expressed her fascination, noting 'there's nothing more spectacular to me than a volcanic eruption' and highlighting the 'juxtaposition of two of the most powerful forces in the natural world. ' Physicist Peter Brown of Western University in Canada suggested that while the meteor might have seemed to crash, it likely vaporized in the atmosphere. 'It is possible, but not likely, this produced a meteorite,' Brown said.

'My bet, particularly given the prominent trail, would be nothing survived. ' A local resident from Los Baños, a nearby town, recounted seeing the fireball, saying, 'I thought it was a missile because of how bright it was. It burned bright green and white for less than a second before it disappeared into the clouds.

' The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology initially reported that the meteor struck the northern slopes of Mayon Volcano, but later corrected their statement after reviewing seismic, infrasound, and additional camera footage. They confirmed that the meteor disintegrated in the atmosphere and did not hit the volcano. If it had struck, it would have left an obvious impact.

Despite the apparent rarity of the coincidence, the chances of a meteor appearing over Mount Mayon's eruption are relatively high, given that the volcano is the most active in the Philippines and had been erupting effusively for 140 consecutive days, with continuous camera coverage





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