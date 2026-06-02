Harvard Grad Comedian Ronny Chieng Urges Class of 2026 to 'Fuck AI' in Impassioned Speech

During a pre-commencement event at Harvard College Class Day, comedian Ronny Chieng delivered an impassioned speech against AI, arguing that it makes 'mediocre people dumber' and stunts human potential and creativity. The Harvard graduates cheered in agreement as Chieng criticized the excessive use of large language models and urged the Class of 2026 to 'destroy AI' to protect the value of the learning journey.

Harvard graduates erupted in cheers when comedian Ronny Chieng declared 'fuck AI' during a pre-commencement event on Wednesday.

'AI is just going to make mediocre people dumber,' he asserted during his speech at Harvard College Class Day, an event for the Class of 2026. Chieng's impassioned plea against AI was met with enthusiasm from the audience, who seemed to share his sentiments.

'I'm so glad you agree,' he said, before launching into a series of jokes about AI's limitations and misuse. Chieng criticized the excessive use of large language models, citing a study by MIT published in 2025, and argued that the 'cognitive debt' accumulated from relying too heavily on AI is detrimental to personal growth and intelligence.

He also taunted the audience, saying, 'I know that someone's sitting out here right now, who's just like, 'Well, what about the use of AI to pioneer breakthroughs in medicine and physics?

'' However, Chieng maintained that his primary concern was the everyday misuse of AI, which he believes stunts human potential and creativity. Elsewhere in his speech, Chieng got more serious, asserting, 'I'm here to tell you the mission of your generation is to destroy AI.

' He argued that AI's ability to automate tasks and provide shortcuts to the end results undermines the value of the journey and the process of acquiring skills. Chieng believes that the 'creating' part of tasks is where the fun and learning lie, and that relying too heavily on AI robs people of these experiences. He concluded his speech by urging the Harvard graduates to take responsibility for their generation's role in shaping the future of AI





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AI Harvard Ronny Chieng Class Of 2026 Large Language Models

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oklahoma Earns a Running Back Pledge for 2027 ClassAfter losing a running back commit last month, Deland McCullough is finding new talent to replenish the running back room for 2027.

Read more »

Colorado's 2026 budget crisis absorbed by poor and working class'As a welfare program advocate I track how governments leave the poor to struggle.'

Read more »

Harvard Physicist Explains Mysterious Orb Over Erupting Volcano: It's Not a UFOA Harvard professor says a bright orb seen rising behind Mount Mayon after a meteor strike was likely a satellite glint, not a UFO. The event was captured on video and sparked widespread curiosity.

Read more »