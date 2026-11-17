New research from Harvard and Dartmouth indicates that Yondr locked pouches improve math and reading scores. This analysis offers hope for reversing declines in K-12 student achievement.

A new nationwide analysis suggests that requiring students to store smartphones in locked pouches during the school day leads to small but statistically significant improvements in math and reading achievement. The research, a joint effort involving Harvard University, Dartmouth College, and NWEA, addresses a critical educational concern regarding the correlation between smartphone adoption and declining academic performance.

Reversing the Slide in Academic Achievement

Harvard University researcher Tom Kane identified a specific timeline for this decline, noting that U.S. students began losing two to three weeks of learning annually around 2013. This gradual reduction in academic progress has resulted in eighth-grade students being nearly a full year behind their historical benchmarks. Kane argues that strict cellphone bans using locked pouches can plug approximately half of this learning loss, equating to a recovery of one to two weeks of learning per year. Dartmouth College co-author Douglas Staiger emphasized that these modest gains, when sustained, could accumulate significantly over a student's entire educational career.

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National Study Methodology and Data Sources

The study authors describe their work as the first nationwide analysis comparing student-level test scores before and after schools enforced bans using lockable pouches. The team analyzed data from more than three million elementary, middle, and high school students over the past five school years. By comparing schools that adopted phone pouches against similar schools that did not, they isolated the impact of the policy. The analysis specifically utilized data from 844 schools that use both Yondr pouches and tests administered by NWEA, allowing for a fine-grained examination of individual student progress rather than just school-level averages.

Contrasting Findings with Prior April Research

These positive results contrast with a separate study released in April by Brian Jacob, which found close to zero impact on student test scores from the use of locked pouches. That earlier research, which was peer-reviewed, concluded that any potential benefits were not statistically significant. The discrepancy between the two studies is largely attributed to their methodological differences. While the April study pooled school-level mean test scores across a much larger sample of Yondr-adopting schools, the new study focused on student-level data from a smaller but highly specific cohort. Additionally, the new study has not yet undergone the peer-review process, whereas the April study has.

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Evolving Impact Across Multiple School Years

One of the most compelling aspects of the new findings is the sustainability of the learning gains observed. Tom Kane noted that the improvements did not fade out after the first year of implementation. Instead, the data suggests that the benefits continued, year after year, for up to three years following the adoption of the strict cellphone bans. This persistence is vital because it suggests that the incremental weekly gains might compound over time, potentially leading to more substantial long-term educational outcomes if the policy remains in place.

Institutional Adoption and Expert Reactions

More than 3,300 schools nationwide began using Yondr pouches between the '19-'20 and '25-'26 school years, indicating a growing institutional interest in this technology. The typical protocol requires students to deposit phones at the start of the day and retrieve them at the end using a special magnetic device operated by an administrator. While Brian Jacob described the new study as encouraging, he cautioned that the long-term significance depends on whether the gains persist. Stanford University professor Tom Dee expressed hesitation, noting he is not comfortable extrapolating from estimates that are small, sensitive, and based on only a few years of data.