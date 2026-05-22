Hart scores 26, Knicks move 2 wins from NBA Finals with victory over Cavaliers

The New York Knicks, led by Josh Hart's 26-point performance, beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-93 on Thursday night in the Eastern Conference finals, moving one win closer to their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

Hart scores 26 and the Knicks move 2 wins from the NBA Finals with a 109-93 victory over the Cavs New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) is blocked by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) during the second half of Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, Thursday, May 21, 2026, in New York.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots during the second half of Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Thursday, May 21, 2026, in New York. New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) dunks past Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) during the second half of Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, Thursday, May 21, 2026, in New York.

New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) fight for control of the ball with Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and forward Dean Wade (32) during the second half of Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, Thursday, May 21, 2026, in New York. New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson (11) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell (45), Evan Mobley (4) and Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half of Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, Thursday, May 21, 2026, in New York.

Josh Hart scored a playoff career-high 26 points, Jalen Brunson had 19 points and 14 assists, and the New York Knicks moved halfway to their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999 ... That’s the NBA’s longest postseason winning streak since the Boston Celtics won 10 straight on their way to the 2024 championshi





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

New York Knicks Josh Hart Cleveland Cavaliers Eastern Conference Finals NBA Playoffs Basketball

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spark plug Josh Hart rides bench during Knicks’ insane comeback winMadison Square Garden went electric when the Knicks’ customary spark went out.

Read more »

Knicks are vying for the NBA Finals — and the bagel joints are getting in on itBasketball. It’s playoffs. NY Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers.

Read more »

Josh Hart confident shots will fall again in Game 2 for Knicks after late benchingKnicks spark plus Josh Hart was back at it during Wednesday’s practice, taking numerous corner 3-pointers in the brief window open to the media.

Read more »

Knicks defeat Cavs in Game 2 to take 2-0 series lead in Eastern Conference FinalsThe Knicks are two wins away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

Read more »