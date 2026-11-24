Hart District Council unlawfully spied on Matthew Silvester and Helen Freeman, leading to suspended sentences and the sale of Hares Farm to travellers.

Matthew Silvester purchased eight acres of greenbelt land in a quiet Hampshire village in 2022 with the intention of establishing a peaceful family home and a small-scale farming operation. Four years later, the property known as Hares Farm in South Warnborough was covered in tarmac by an illegal encampment of more than a dozen mobile homes and caravans. Travellers acquired the site from Mr Silvester during the August Bank Holiday weekend, exploiting the period when council offices were closed to set up the unauthorised settlement.

Unlawful Surveillance Tactics by Council Officers

A tribunal has determined that Hart District Council acted unlawfully by spying on Mr Silvester, his wife Helen Freeman, and their young son during dusk and dawn hours. Council officers utilised a neighbour's garden and an en suite bathroom to monitor the family's movements, collating evidence that the couple was residing on the land despite holding only an agricultural permit. Neighbours were reportedly asked to text the council when the farmers were home, and a specific form was used to log their daily activities.

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The surveillance began in earnest on June 8, 2023, when Mr Silvester emerged from his log cabin at 5.45 am to find two district council officers on the other side of a fence belonging to a neighbouring property. The officers were equipped with pens, paper, and cameras, a scene Mr Silvester described as resembling a movie clip with clipboards in hand. This direct confrontation followed a night where inspectors had recorded the family from the neighbour's bathroom, an act the tribunal later deemed an unlawful invasion of privacy.

Legal Battles and Forced Sale of the Farm

The conflict originated when wealthy residents on Pickaxe Lane, where properties are valued at upwards of £5 million, reported the farmers for living in a log cabin without a residential permit. Mr Silvester and Ms Freeman, who operated The Woodland Pig Co, argued they needed to stay overnight to care for their 35 breeding sows, claiming that animal deaths from trampling would cost them money. Mr Silvester stated his rule was to rather break the law than allow animals to die, prompting the return to the site periodically despite finding another permanent residence.

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Following the discovery of the surveillance and subsequent legal proceedings, the couple was found in contempt of an injunction previously placed on their land. In November 2024, a High Court judge handed them a 12-month suspended sentence following a three-day trial. Inspectors ordered the removal of the log cabin as well as the electric and mains water connections, rendering the site untenable for their farming business and forcing the auction of their animals.

Controversial Disposal of Greenbelt Land

The heavy legal costs and the loss of essential infrastructure led Mr Silvester and Ms Freeman to shut down their business and sell the land to travellers for more than £200,000. Mr Silvester characterised the sale as a final act of revenge against locals who had reported him, describing the outcome as a very funny conclusion to years of what he termed dirty tactics. The couple, now planning to appeal the ruling, stated that they lost everything and found the entire process unjust and devastating to their livelihoods.

The arrival of the travellers over the August Bank Holiday weekend marked the end of the four-year feud between the farmers and the local community. The illegal encampment that now covers the greenbelt land stands in stark contrast to the peaceful family farm Mr Silvester envisioned in 2022. As the council's unlawful spying comes to light, the case highlights the severe personal and financial consequences faced by farmers caught in complex planning disputes.