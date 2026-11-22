Singer Harry Styles was seen in Rome meeting Matidia Pallini and carrying a £15,000 Chanel bag, marking his first public appearance since being named a 2027 Glastonbury headliner alongside Sam Fender and Billie Eilish.

Harry Styles has been spotted in Rome this past weekend, engaging in a high-profile outing that highlights both his personal style and his upcoming schedule.

The thirty-two-year-old global superstar arrived at the upscale bistro Ruma Bottega e Cucina for lunch with architect and designer Matidia Pallini. The pair were seen sharing a warm hug upon arrival, signaling a comfortable and friendly relationship. Styles made a striking impression by carrying a luxury Chanel Maxi Flap Bag designed by Matthieu Blazy, a piece valued at approximately fifteen thousand pounds.

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He styled this statement accessory with a casual yet sophisticated ensemble consisting of a beige trench coat, a crisp white T-shirt, and denim jeans. This appearance marks the first time the singer has been seen in public since he was officially announced as one of the headline acts for next year's Glastonbury Festival. Pallini, who is the founder of the restaurant where they dined, appeared delighted to be enjoying the catch-up with the international music icon.