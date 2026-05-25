Harry Styles picks the luxury hotel as he takes Amsterdam and his fans on a mini-residency, during which the pop star performed 10 shows at Johan Cruijff Arena. Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam, situated along the Herengracht canal is a proud part of a possible legacy of the big hotels, linked with great guests, even from a century ago. Because of its unwavering customisation, prices this hotel charge, start from $1,213 for a King Superior

Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam welcomes Harry Styles during his Together, Together Tour, the pop superstar taking a well-deserved break in one of the hotel's luxurious suites.

The 17th-century Dutch heritage palace features 93 rooms, lofts, and suites every room individually designed so no two are exactly the same. In a way, Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam takes five-star to a whole new level with its marble staircases, personalised fragrances, and historic detailings. Opened in 2014 after being meticulously restored, the hotel saw its fair share of famous guests, including the current mayor of Amsterdam, Femke Halsema, who lives just a few doors away.

Guests can enjoy their stay with options such as the Brentano Suite that exceeds $10,000 for a night, which has hosted a prestigious list of visitors, including Emperor Alexander I of Russia, as well as King William I and Prince Frederick of the Netherlands. The hotel also offers a historic bowling alley, its private dining suite, Guerlain Spa, and Europe's largest private hotel garden, making it a luxurious getaway for famous guests and those who can afford its bespoke service





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Harry Styles Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam Together Together Tour Luxury Hotel Guerlain Spa Royal Suite Amsterdam Herengracht Canal

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Luxurious Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam: A Five-Star Haven for Celebrity Guests and High-RollersWaldorf Astoria Amsterdam, a 17th-century Dutch heritage palace located within Amsterdam's UNESCO-listed canal district, offers a unique blend of history, opulence, and luxury. The hotel boasts 93 rooms, lofts, and suites designed individually, with varying layouts and period detailing. It attracts celebrity guests like James Corden and Harry Styles, who have chosen the hotel as a place of residence during their tours.

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