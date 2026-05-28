Harry Styles Speaks Out on Tour Stage Design After Fan Backlash

Harry Styles has addressed criticism surrounding his tour's stage design, admitting he wanted to be 'as close' to fans as possible. The singer's current tour has been met with complaints from fans regarding obstructed views of the stage, but Harry has since shared the reasoning behind the staging of his shows.

Harry Styles has spoken out about the set-up of the staging on his tour, after fans complained they faced obstructed views of the stage. The singer, 32, is currently playing ten nights in the Netherlands capital, before heading to London for a 12 date run of shows across several weeks at Wembley, supported by Shania Twain.

He also has four shows in Brazil, six nights in Mexico and a staggering 30 shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden, before closing out the tour in Australia in December. Yet when he kicked off his Together, Together tour, Harry was met with complaints over the staging set up. But Harry has since shared the reasoning behind the staging of his shows, admitting he wanted to be 'as close' to fans as possible.

He told the audience: 'The reason why we made the stage like this is because I wanted to be in it with you. I wanted to be as close to as many of you as possible, because that's what this tour is all about.

'It's about being together, having fun together, sharing a moment together, dancing together, being with your friends, being with strangers, getting swayed with your friends, getting swayed with strangers. 'That is how I made this album and that is how I would like you to listen to it tonight. Thank you for being here with us, thank you for coming back to stay with us, it means a lot to us, thank you so much.

' Harry Styles addressed the criticism surrounding his tour after fans complained that they faced obstructed views of the stage. Bosses had previously shared changes they were making to the stage after seeing complaints from fans in a statement posted on Instagram. It said: 'We've heard concerns from some fans regarding sightline obstructions on the floor.

'We want every person in the room to have the best experience possible, and we are actively working on making adjustments to improve visibility, while keeping everyone's safety a priority. 'Beginning Friday, the front bridges will be altered in Amsterdam and London, for future venues we are working as quickly as possible to make adjustments that also fit within safety code and local compliance.

'In the meantime, temporary barricade adjustments have been made to the left and right front GS pits for tonight's show to improve stage visibility. 'Thank you for your patience, understanding and for being part of Together, Together with us. We love dancing with all our friends.

' Fans complained their view was obstructed by the 10ft tall walkways that circle the stadium's floor. Following the backlash, organisers said: 'For future venues, we are working as quickly as possible to make adjustments that also fit within safety code and local compliance.

' Meanwhile, the tour's official representative told the BBC the floor concept was designed to 'give fans freedom'. Harry's current tour comes as he and fiancée Zoë Kravitz are reportedly planning a 'small' intimate wedding in the United Kingdom this winter. He is believed to be engaged to the actress, 37, after a whirlwind eight-month romance - with Zoë pictured last month with an enormous diamond ring on her wedding finger.

Bosses had previously shared changes they were making to the stage after seeing complaints from fans in a statement posted on Instagram Join the discussionShould superstar artists prioritise creative stage designs or ensure every fan gets a clear view? What's your view? The lovebirds were previously rumoured to be considering tying the knot in a huge summer ceremony in Paris or on the French Riviera, however they may now have settled on chilly Blighty.

According to Page Six the couple are mulling over 'a small wedding in front of just family and close friends in the UK around Christmas time'. A source told the publication: 'I know for a fact Zoë would want to do something in New York because of her dad Lenny, so if anything it's going to be two weddings.

'Dad still lives in downtown . It could be at the Fouquet's Hotel. If she does two it would be one in London and one in New York.

' Zoe's father, Lenny, is a Grammy Award-winning musician and actor. The Daily Mail contacted Harry and Zoë's representatives for comment





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