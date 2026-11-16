Harry Styles Shut Out of the 2027 Grammy Nominations

The British singer has previously won three Grammys and recently wrapped up his 30-show residency at New York's Madison Square Garden.

. The album debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200, while its lead single, “Aperture,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The 2027 Grammy nominations come just two weeks after Styles completed his historic 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden as part of his Together, Together tour. The singer wrapped up the run on Halloween, with the final performance also serving as the, and the final show. During the Halloween performance, Styles appeared in a rodent costume and was joined by New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson, who presented him with a banner celebrating his record-breaking 30-show run.

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Styles is next set to resume his Together, Together tour in Melbourne, Australia, on Nov. 27 before wrapping up the 2026 run in Sydney in December. He will return to North America in April 2027, kicking off the next leg in Phoenix before continuing across the U.S. and Canada. The tour will then head to Europe, concluding with three shows at London’s Wembley Stadium on Aug. 25, 27 and 28.

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Raye leads this year’s Grammy nominations with 11 nods, followed by Rosalía with nine and Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers and Miranda Lambert with seven nods apiece.