Harry Styles Planning Permission for 100 Hidden Speakers in London Mansion

Harry Styles has submitted planning permission for 100 Sonance invisible speakers in his Grade II-listed Hampstead mansion, aiming to install audio units behind plaster finishes across five floors.

Harry Styles has submitted a formal planning application to install an extensive, concealed home audio system within his Grade II-listed property in Hampstead. The pop superstar is seeking council approval for approximately 100 Sonance Invisible speakers distributed across five floors of the multi-million-pound mansion he is currently merging into a single residence.

The installation is designed to remain completely undetectable to the naked eye. According to heritage statements provided by his planning consultants, the speakers will be embedded behind the final plaster finish in ceilings and walls, ensuring no visual impact on the historic fabric of the 18th-century building.

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Hidden Audio Implementation Details

The proposed audio infrastructure includes Sonance Invisible speakers plastered directly into ceilings and walls, supplemented by subwoofers to deliver enhanced bass frequencies. The application details that the system will cover every level of the home, including private spaces such as bathrooms and toilets which will each receive dedicated speaker installations.

Specific placements include 23 ceiling speakers in the second-floor master suite, which encompasses the bedroom, lounge, bathroom, dressing rooms, and vestibule. Additional units are designated for the basement cinema, the lower ground floor gym and lounge areas, and multiple rooms on the ground and first floors.

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Heritage Approval Challenges

Because the property holds Grade II-listed status, the local council must approve even the most discreet modifications to the structure. The planning documents assert that the works constitute a minor intervention with negligible impact on the building's character, citing that most installations occur in areas already subject to approved renovation works.

Consultants argue that the concealed nature of the Sonance speakers ensures no material impact on the appearance of the building. They emphasize that the limited impact on the historic fabric justifies the installation, as the audio units will be entirely invisible once the plasterwork is completed.

Renovation Scope and Costs

Styles has reportedly spent approximately £18 million to acquire the properties, including an adjoining house for a gatehouse and a fourth property for guests. He originally purchased the first house in 2019 for £8.8 million, and the wider renovation project is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

The restoration aims to merge homes that were split into two separate units in the 1950s back into one luxury mansion. The broader renovation plans also include the addition of an art gallery and an indoor patio, reflecting the singer's ambition to create a comprehensive luxury retreat in one of London's most exclusive neighborhoods.

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Community Impact and Neighbor Concerns

The extensive construction project has drawn mixed reactions from the local community. Styles' team has held meetings with residents and distributed leaflets to manage expectations regarding construction traffic and noise, implementing measures such as acoustic enclosures and electric equipment to minimize disturbance.

Despite these efforts, some neighbors have raised concerns about the potential obstruction of sunlight and described the growing structure as overbearing. While wildlife protection measures like bat boxes have been agreed upon, disputes over right to light and ongoing disruption remain active issues for the surrounding area.