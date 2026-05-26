Harry Styles Opens Up About Past Few Years of Grief and Wedding Plans

Harry Styles has opened up about the 'difficult' past few years where he 'lost friends' - following his One Direction bandmate Liam Payne's death. He spoke from the heart at a recent gig in Amsterdam amid his Together, Together tour where he detailed the impact of his grief. He is believed to be engaged to actress Zoë Kravitz and is reportedly planning a 'small' intimate wedding in the United Kingdom this winter.

Harry Styles has opened up about the 'difficult' past few years where he 'lost friends' - following his One Direction bandmate Liam Payne 's death. The singer, 32, spoke from the heart at a recent gig in Amsterdam amid his Together, Together tour where he detailed the impact of his grief.

Liam died aged 31 in October 2024, after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and was found to have alcohol and cocaine in his system. Speaking on stage during one live performance, Harry spoke about his time away from the spotlight in the last few years, saying: 'There are some wonderful things that happened to me and there were some difficult things that happened to me.

'I lost some friends over the last couple of years. For me having some time to let these big moments happen I have realised how fragile, beautiful, wonderful, hard, gross, inspiring all of the things life can be.

' He concluded by saying: 'I hope being in this room together tonight, we can create some good energy together. ' Harry previously spoke to DJ Zane Lowe about how Liam's death impacted him. He said: 'It's so difficult to lose a friend. It's difficult to lose any friend, but it's so difficult to lose a friend who is so like you in so many ways.

'I think there was a period when he passed away where I really struggled with acknowledging how strange it is to have people own part of your grief in a way. ' He went on: 'I have such strong feelings around my friend passing away. And then suddenly being aware of a desire from other people of you to convey that in some way, or it means you're not feeling what you're feeling, you know?

' Harry then sweetly added of Liam: 'I saw someone with the kindest heart who just wanted to be great. What happened was a really important moment for me in terms of taking a look at my life and being able to say to myself, 'OK, what do I want to do with my life?

'How do I want to live my life? ' And I think the greatest way you can honour your friends who pass away is by living your life to the fullest. ' Harry's current tour comes as he and fiancée Zoë Kravitz are reportedly planning a 'small' intimate wedding in the United Kingdom this winter.

He is believed to be engaged to the actress, 37, after a whirlwind eight-month romance – with Zoë pictured last month with an enormous diamond ring on her wedding finger. Liam died aged 31 in October 2024, after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and was found to have alcohol and cocaine in his system.

According to Page Six the couple are mulling over 'a small wedding in front of just family and close friends in the UK around Christmas time'. A source told the publication: 'I know for a fact Zoë would want to do something in New York because of her dad Lenny, so if anything it's going to be two weddings.

'Dad still lives in downtown . It could be at the Fouquet's Hotel. If she does two it would be one in London and one in New York.

' Zoe's father, Lenny, is a Grammy Award-winning musician and actor. The Daily Mail contacted Harry and Zoë's representatives for comment





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