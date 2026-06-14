Harry Styles' Mother Anne Twist Shares Tender Moment With Fiancée Zoë Kravitz at Wembley Concert

Anne Twist, mother of Harry Styles, was spotted enjoying a close conversation with his fiancée Zoë Kravitz during the second night of his record-breaking Wembley Stadium residency, highlighting the developing family bond amid ongoing wedding plans.

Fans attending Harry Styles ' record-breaking Wembley Stadium residency were treated to a heartwarming glimpse of his fiancée, Zoë Kravitz , and his mother, Anne Twist , sharing a close moment during the second night of the concert.

A fan posted a video on TikTok showing Anne leaning in to whisper to Kravitz and placing a hand on her head, seemingly at ease during a song. The fan captioned the post, 'when you try to act normal but zoe kravitz and your mother in law are in front of you.

' Anne Twist also shared an Instagram post wearing a T-shirt that read 'Respect your mother! ', a direct nod to the lyrics in Harry Styles' new song 'Dance No More'. She was accompanied by her brother, Harry's uncle, who sported a shirt saying 'Respect your mother's brother!

'. The interaction further hinted at the growing familial bond between Kravitz and Styles' family. Styles' 12-night residency is part of his global 'Together Together' tour, celebrating his fourth studio album 'Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally'. The London dates have already made history as the longest single-artist residency at Wembley Stadium.

Country icon Shania Twain is the supporting act for all 12 shows. The setlist blended classics like 'Golden', 'Adore You', and 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant' with newer tracks such as 'Dance No More', 'Aperture', and 'Are You Listening Yet?

'. The public appearance of Kravitz and Twist comes amid broader discussions about Kravitz's future. In a cover interview with British Vogue, the 37-year-old actress addressed the scrutiny around her relationship with Styles and her thoughts on balancing a high-profile career with motherhood. Kravitz expressed that she prefers to focus her energy on one major pursuit at a time, stating, 'If I want to do something well, I have to focus on it.

Knowing myself, I'm not going to have a kid and direct movies at exactly the same time.

' She reflected on mortality and the importance of making deliberate life choices, saying, 'I think that I'm hyper-aware of the fact that I'm going to die one day. ' Regarding her relationship with Styles, whom she has been dating for about eight months, Kravitz acknowledged the public interest but described it as uncomfortable. 'I think doing anything in the public eye is uncomfortable,' she said. 'There are moments obviously when you just want to hide because it feels overwhelming.

And then there are moments when you, whether it's in a defiant way, are like, ''I'm going to walk and get my coffee and you're not going to take that away from me.

'' Reports suggest the couple is planning an intimate winter wedding in the UK, potentially around Christmas, with the possibility of a second celebration in New York for Kravitz's father, Lenny Kravitz. A source close to the situation told Page Six that plans are still fluid but that Kravitz has already started contemplating wedding details, wanting 'something unique' and discussing ideas for outfits, themes, and designs.

The couple was first linked in late 2023, and Styles proposed earlier this year, with Kravitz seen wearing a large diamond ring on her ring finger in April. The Wembley residency continues to draw massive crowds, reinforcing Styles' status as a defining live performer of his generation





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Harry Styles Zoë Kravitz Anne Twist Wembley Stadium Wedding Together Together Tour Kiss All The Time Disco Occasionally Shania Twain British Vogue Engagement

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