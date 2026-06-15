Harry Styles Honors David Hockney in Tribute-Filled Wembley Residency Opening

Harry Styles opened his historic 12-night Wembley Stadium run with personal reflections on his X Factor beginnings and a heartfelt tribute to the late artist David Hockney, whose portrait of Styles was referenced through the singer's outfit and a displayed quote. The emotional night also featured family moments with his mother and fiancée.

Harry Styles began his record-breaking 12-night residency at Wembley Stadium in London, a run that has already made history as the longest single-artist engagement at the venue.

The opening nights were marked by two significant personal tributes. On the first show, Styles reflected on his own origins, recalling his journey from a 16-year-old auditioning for The X Factor at Wembley Arena to headlining the stadium. He arrived on stage in a pinstriped jacket, which he dramatically discarded, and shared a heartfelt memory of the route he drove to the venue, the same one his sister had taken him on sixteen years prior.

This nostalgic moment connected his current stardom directly to his start in One Direction. The second concert became a poignant tribute to the renowned artist David Hockney, who had passed away at age 88 on Friday, June 11. Styles had previously sat for a portrait by Hockney, which was exhibited at the National Portrait Gallery in 2023.

Fans noted that his outfit for the night-a 'soft lemon' and pink striped crop top with frilled hem and cuffs, from JW Anderson's womenswear collection-closely resembled the knitted cardigan he wore in the iconic portrait. This sartorial choice was interpreted as a deliberate and sweet nod to the late painter. The tribute was further cemented when Styles displayed one of Hockney's quotes on his stage screens during the first show, hours after the news of his death.

The quote read: 'What an artist is trying to do for people is bring them closer to something, because of course art is about sharing. You wouldn't be an artist unless you wanted to share an experience, a thought.

' The emotional weight of the tribute was felt by Hockney's family. His great-nephew, Rich, attended the second show and publicly thanked Styles on social media. He wrote that despite his sadness, the concert provided comfort, allowing him to cry, sing, and dance, and he described the tribute as 'special.

' Meanwhile, among the audience, Styles' fiancée Zoe Kravitz and his mother, Anne Twist, were spotted sharing a warm conversation in the family section. A fan's video captured Anne leaning in to whisper to Kravitz, a moment that blended the private familial joy of the night with the public spectacle. Anne also celebrated the event on her Instagram, wearing a 'Respect your mother!

' shirt, a lyric reference from Harry's song 'Dance No More,' while her brother, Harry's uncle, sported a complementary 'Respect your mother's brother! ' top. The production of the 'Together Together' tour is expansive, utilizing the stadium floor with illuminated walkways and bridges.

Musically, Styles performed a mix of his recent albums 'Fine Line' and 'Harry's House,' including 'Golden' on guitar and the vibrant 'Watermelon Sugar,' where he was joined by a female trumpeter and saxophonist who marched along the walkways. The supporting act for all 12 shows is country legend Shania Twain, making the residency a major cultural event in London's summer calendar





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