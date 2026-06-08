Harry Styles Forgets Lyrics on Stage, Apologizes to Fans in Amsterdam

Harry Styles forgot the lyrics to his song 'Cherry' during a concert in Amsterdam, asking fans for help. The lighthearted blunder has gone viral, drawing mixed reactions of sympathy and adoration.

Harry Styles was left apologising to fans during his performance in Amsterdam this weekend after forgetting the lyrics to his own hit song "Cherry" in an on-stage blunder .

The 32-year-old singer is currently on his "Together, Together" world tour, supporting his fourth studio album "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally," released earlier this year. As he took the stage to perform "Cherry," Styles appeared visibly confused before the first verse, stopping his guitar playing and looking out into the crowd. He asked fans, 'What are the words?

What's the first verse?

' The audience attempted to help, but their scattered singing only added to the confusion. Styles then walked to the front of the stage to ask one fan directly for the lyrics before returning to the microphone to restart the song. He quipped, 'Sorry about that,' before launching into the track again. The incident was captured on video and shared on TikTok by user @notyourmachinegirl, garnering widespread reactions.

Fans commented on the clip, with one saying, 'It seems as though he was being really silly last night?! I'm glad he had a good time. Gotta enjoy life, we are only here for a short bit. Smile, laugh, and love.

' Another wrote, 'God, I love him,' and a third added, 'He's so cute. ' The lighthearted moment highlights the human side of megastars, who occasionally slip up despite their fame. This event comes shortly after Styles' former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan admitted in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that he feels 'nearly a jealousy' watching Styles and Louis Tomlinson's success, but it motivates him to keep creating music.

Horan, who released his fourth studio album "Dinner Party" on June 5, reflected on his solo career as a 'nice slow build' aimed at longevity, contrasting with Styles' explosive solo trajectory that includes three Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for "Harry's House" and Best Pop Performance for "Watermelon Sugar.

" The Together Together world tour is a massive stadium tour that will see Styles perform a historic 12-night residency at Wembley Stadium this summer. The tour follows the success of his previous albums "Harry Styles," "Fine Line," and "Harry's House," and his most recent release "Kiss All the Time. Disco Occasionally.

" Meanwhile, Horan's comments about potential One Direction reunion remain open-ended, with the Irish singer stating, 'God knows, I mean look at Harry there, look at Louis, the boys are flying, so God knows but everyone still asks about it, it's exciting. ' The former members of One Direction, who rose to fame on The X Factor in 2010 and went on indefinite hiatus in 2016, have each pursued solo careers with varying degrees of success.

Zayn Malik left the group in 2015, and Liam Payne tragically died at age 31 in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina. Styles' lyric mishap, while embarrassing, has endeared him further to fans, proving that even global icons have off moments that make them relatable





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Harry Styles On-Stage Blunder Niall Horan One Direction World Tour

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bianca Censori Channels Princess Leia in Amsterdam Date Night OutfitBianca Censori, wife of Kanye West, unveiled another bold and daring style choice as she channeled Princess Leia in Amsterdam. She wore a figure-hugging, white dress with a lowcut neckline and styled her hair into two braids. Her makeup was glammed up with a smoky eye and a warm blush on her cheeks.

Read more »

Bianca Censori Channels Princess Leia for Date Night with Kanye West in AmsterdamBianca Censori, wife of Kanye West, made a fashionable statement during a recent date night in Amsterdam, sporting a white figure-hugging dress and a hairstyle reminiscent of Princess Leia. The couple dined at the upscale restaurant Ciel Bleu before heading out, showcasing their coordinated yet distinct styles. Censori's look featured shiny white tights, open-toed pumps, and a glamorous makeup application, while West opted for leather pants, a plain white shirt, and a brown leather jacket. This outing is part of a pattern of bold fashion choices by Censori, who has been known to wear daring outfits both in public and on social media. Despite rumors, Censori maintains that she chooses her own clothing and sometimes seeks her husband's opinion.

Read more »

How Harriet Sperling's Royal Wedding Mirrored Pippa Middleton and Princess Kate's Bridal StylesFrom their lace gowns to the bridal bouquets and countryside settings.

Read more »

Summer 2026 Sandal Trends: The Rise of Comfort-First, Chic Thong StylesAn overview of the dominant sandal trends for summer 2026, highlighting the fusion of minimalist thong designs with advanced ergonomic support. The piece details key features like hidden arch support, platform soles, and adjustable straps, and profiles leading brands from Birkenstock to niche designers, all catering to the demand for versatile, all-day comfort footwear.

Read more »