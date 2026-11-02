Harry Styles Finalizes MSG Residency with Custom New York Times Edition

Harry Styles concludes his 30-night Madison Square Garden residency with a special New York Times print edition, featuring personal letters, concert photography, and tributes to NYC culture and openers.

Harry Styles marked the conclusion of his 30-night residency at Madison Square Garden with a bespoke print edition of the New York Times, honoring his deep connection to New York City. The special issue was released to commemorate the final date of his Together, Together residency, which officially wrapped on Monday, November 2. This unique publication serves as both a thank-you note to the city and a historical record of the cultural impact of his three-month run in Manhattan.

Core Details of the Special Newspaper Edition

The centerpiece of this tribute is a heartfelt letter written directly by Styles to the readers of the New York Times. In the letter, he expressed his gratitude for being allowed to perform in the city, noting that it has been an honor to live and work there for the past three months. He emphasized that his goal was to leave a positive mark on the city's rich history through his music and performances. The singer stated that he had an incredible amount of fun during the shows, a fact he believed was evident to anyone who attended. He described the energy of the audiences, their openness, the dancing, and the sheer joy as experiences that altered him and will never leave his memory.

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Collaboration With New York Times and Cultural Impact

The New York Times has long served as a unique record of the cultural life of New York City, making it the perfect partner for this tribute. Styles noted that it was a privilege to collaborate with the iconic arts paper to share a piece of the story of his 30 nights at Madison Square Garden. He acknowledged that while this publication does not tell the whole story, it represents a significant segment that they can share with the public at this moment. The issue features extensive concert photography and written pieces highlighting the artists who opened for him. These openers include Tinashe, Jamie xx, Caroline Polachek, and Lainey Wilson. The publication also pays tribute to the Together, Together band, the crew members who worked behind the scenes, and charitable partners such as Planned Parenthood, Food Bank For NYC, HeadCount, and Choose Love.

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Stakeholder Positions Including Anna Wintour's Broadway Pitch

Among the notable contributors to this special edition is Anna Wintour, who wrote an opinion piece urging Styles to extend his stay in New York through theater. Wintour suggested that Styles should perform on Broadway, arguing that his residency demonstrated the exact sentiment that drives theater. She observed that Harry's residency brought joy and togetherness to the city, affirming that New York loves him. In her pitch, she proposed that he star in a Broadway production, stating that it would run until the end of time because he was born to play that role. This endorsement highlights the high regard in which industry leaders hold his stage presence and emotional connection with audiences.

Real-World Impact and Upcoming Tour Schedule

Styles' residency began in late August, following stops in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, and Mexico City. The tour has been designed to support various charitable causes, continuing the legacy of his previous global efforts. After a brief break from live performances, Styles is scheduled to resume his Together, Together tour in late November. His next destination is Australia, where he will perform a series of shows before returning to international stages in the following year. The residency at Madison Square Garden stands as a major milestone in his career, cementing his status as one of the most successful pop stars of his generation. The custom newspaper edition ensures that this specific period in New York City remains documented in the historical record of the metropolis.