She’s “Falling” for Harry Styles — and lucky to be alive. An Australian fan in her 30s fell from the second-tier balcony at Styles’ show in Melbourne after she perched on the railing and then…

She was posing for a picture on the second-tier balcony railing when she lost her balance and fell. In a clip shared online, two women pose near the railing of the balcony while a third friend takes pictures on her phone.

In the video, the women are dancing and posing for pictures. The dark-haired woman then sits precariously on the railing, posing for a snap by crossing her legs and raising one arm in the air. She then loses her balance and topples over into the empty seats below, while horrified concertgoers scream around her. Witnesses were reportedly so shaken by the terrifying incident that they were “nearly vomiting and collapsing.

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”“We were sort of watching these girls on the top level. They were obviously drunk and just being silly, trying to take photos,” one person told 7News.