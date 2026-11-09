Harry Styles Concludes Together Together MSG Residency With Exclusive Harryween Behind-the-Scenes

Harry Styles partners with Spotify to reveal exclusive backstage footage of his final Madison Square Garden show, celebrating 30 performances with a Pizza Rat costume.

Harry Styles finalized his historic residency at Madison Square Garden with a special behind-the-scenes video released in partnership with Spotify. The montage captures the final moments of his Together Together NYC series, which concluded on Halloween, October 31.

Exclusive Spotify Behind-the-Scenes Release

The video debuted on Monday, November 9, offering fans an intimate look at the preparations for the final concert. It opens with Styles instructing viewers to close their eyes and take deep breaths, setting a meditative tone before showing the chaotic energy of show day. The footage rewinds ten hours prior to curtain time, following his daily ritual walk from Brooklyn to the iconic arena in Manhattan.

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Styles is seen jogging up and down the arena steps to warm up before his soundcheck. He then retreats to his dressing room to prepare for the night. He chose a viral Pizza Rat costume for the occasion, while his backing band dressed as New York City icons like hot dogs and taxi cabs. The clip features his track Ready, Steady, Go, which reached number 15 on the charts, underscoring the musical energy of the production.

Final Show Celebrations and Recognition

During the performance, New York Knicks captain Jalen Brunson presented Styles with a commemorative banner. This gift celebrated the singer's unprecedented thirty-show run at the venue. The recognition highlighted the commercial and cultural success of the residency, which spanned ten weeks.

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Madison Square Garden also announced a new Defining Moments exhibit on its sixth floor. This exhibit features memorabilia from the Together Together residency, ensuring the legacy of the event extends beyond the final night. Styles was seen celebrating on stage in both the Pizza Rat costume and a simpler I am a rat t-shirt, soaking in the atmosphere of one of the world's most famous venues.

Tour Schedule and Future Concert Dates

The Together Together tour resumes on November 27 with a six-date leg in Australia. After this segment, Styles will take a holiday break before returning to North America. His next scheduled performance is at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on April 2 and 3, 2027. Tinashe will serve as the opening act for these initial 2027 shows.

Continuing the Global Tour Itinerary

The second North American leg continues through June 5, 2027. Following this, the tour transitions to a nineteen-date European leg starting July 2, 2027. The European run concludes with three shows at London's Wembley Stadium from August 25 to 28, 2027. These final performances will feature assistance from the band Tears for Fears.

Chart Success of the Associated Music Release

The dance-infused set associated with the residency debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. It produced the number one hit Aperture on the Billboard Hot 100. Other notable tracks include American Girls at number 4, Dance No More at number 26, and Coming Up Roses at number 18, demonstrating the widespread popularity of his current musical era.