Glastonbury Festival has revealed its 2027 lineup, with headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Sam Fender and Cher.

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Cher is presumably taking the festival’s Sunday afternoon Legends slot. After taking a fallow year this summer to allow Worthy Farm’s land to recover, the U.K. festival is set to return June 23-27.

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As always, the lineup spans genres and generations, including Massive Attack, Sombr, Little Simz, Chase & Status, the XX, Lily Allen, Ezra Collective, Kraftwerk, Adéla, Angine de Poitrine, the Avalanches, Blood Orange, Dinosaur Jr., Ellie Goulding, FKA Twigs, Kacey Musgraves, Kng Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Leon Bridges, Lola Young, Nia Archives, Primal Scream, Robyn, Sienna Spiro, Skye Newman, Thundercat, Underscores, the Streets, the War on Drugs and more. Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Prestige’ Sets Re-Release With First-Ever Imax and 70mm ScreeningsKorea Box Office: Local Comedy Remake ‘The Intern’ Leads Weekend Admissions as ‘The Odyssey’ Retains Revenue Crown