Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz Step Out in NYC After Halloween Concert

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz enjoy a cozy walk in New York City following their Halloween costumes at his Madison Square Garden residency. The couple's intimate plans and recent engagement spark fan speculation.

Harry Styles and his fiancée Zoe Kravitz were spotted enjoying a quiet moment together in New York City this past Sunday. The couple kept warm against the autumn chill while taking a leisurely stroll through the bustling streets of Manhattan. This public appearance follows a series of high-profile events, including their memorable Halloween costumes and the conclusion of Styles' extensive concert residency in the city.

Cozy Street Style in Manhattan

The singer, aged 32, prioritized comfort and warmth by bundling up in a casual hoodie. He paired this top with black joggers and shielded his eyes from the glare using a pair of dark sunglasses. His look was simple yet stylish, reflecting a relaxed demeanor as he moved through the city with his partner.

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Zoe Kravitz, 37, matched the cozy vibe with her own choice of layered attire. She wore an oversized sweater that provided ample warmth, complemented by a thick scarf wrapped around her neck. Her outfit was completed with baggy pants, offering a comfortable silhouette for their outdoor activity. She kept her long hair tied back in a practical ponytail for the walk.

Halloween Spectacle at the Garden

The couple's recent public outings are particularly notable following their performance at Styles' final show of his residency at Madison Square Garden on Halloween night. The venue was the backdrop for a theatrical display that thrilled fans and highlighted the couple's playful dynamic. Styles unveiled his costume by walking onto the stage in a gigantic, fuzzy onesie designed to look like a rat.

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The rat costume featured distinctive details, including rat ears, pink feet, and a long tail that swayed as he moved. Despite the elaborate outfit, Styles picked up a guitar and performed for the audience, wearing large Aela sunglasses. His performance while in costume was praised by fans, who were entertained by his commitment to the character and his musical delivery.

Meanwhile, Kravitz greeted concertgoers from the audience, appearing to giggle at the scene. She wore a tiny, white minidress made of a nylon material designed to resemble a plastic takeout bag. The design featured a pattern plastered across the front to mimic packaging. She completed her look with black kitten heels and danced in the crowd with a drink in hand.

Engagement Rumors and Wedding Plans

The visibility of Kravitz's hand during the concert drew attention to her engagement ring, with the diamond clearly visible on her finger. This detail has fueled ongoing speculation about the couple's forthcoming nuptials. Styles and Kravitz have been romantically linked since August 2025, marking a significant period in their relationship. In April of this year, it was confirmed that Styles proposed, with Kravitz subsequently seen wearing a bejeweled ring.

Recent reports suggest that the couple is planning an intimate wedding ceremony. The event would likely include only close family and friends, prioritizing privacy over a large public spectacle. While early reports indicated a potential ceremony in the UK around Christmas time, sources indicate they are also considering a second celebration in New York.

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Adding to the anticipation, Styles released a wedding-themed music video a week prior to the Halloween concert. This artistic release coincides with the growing speculation regarding their wedding date and details. The combination of the music video, the ring sightings, and their recent appearances has kept fans and media closely monitoring their personal lives and upcoming plans.