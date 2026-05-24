Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Reportedly Planning Intimate Winter Wedding in the UK

Harry Styles and fiancée Zoë Kravitz are reportedly planning a small intimate wedding in the United Kingdom this winter. The couple are mulling over a small wedding in front of just family and close friends in the UK around Christmas time.

Harry Styles and fiancée Zoë Kravitz are reportedly planning a small intimate wedding in the United Kingdom this winter. The British singer, 32, is believed to be engaged to the actress, 37, after a whirlwind eight-month romance.

The lovebirds were previously rumoured to be considering trying the knot in a huge summer ceremony in Paris or on the French Riviera, however they may now have settled on chilly Blighty. According to Page Six the couple are mulling over a small wedding in front of just family and close friends in the UK around Christmas time.

A source told the publication: I know for a fact Zoë would want to do something in New York because of her dad Lenny, so if anything it’s going to be two weddings. Dad still lives in downtown. It could be at the Fouquet’s Hotel. If she does two it would be one in London and one in New York.

Harry Styles and fiancée Zoë Kravitz are reportedly planning a small intimate wedding in the United Kingdom this winter. Zo’s father, Lenny, is a Grammy Award-winning musician and actor. Daily Mail have contacted Harry and Zoë's representatives for comment. A different source previously said: Zoë is already thinking about the wedding.

She wants something unique and has started discussing ideas for outfits, themes and designs. She's torn between a very intimate ceremony — possibly even eloping — and a larger celebration with all their loved ones, though a bigger wedding may ultimately win out.

They added to The Sun: She talks about it all the time — beautiful locations like Paris or the French Riviera, lots of flowers, stunning outfits, and a celebration that lasts all day and night, surrounded by love. The Daily Mail has contacted Harry Styles' and Zoe Kravitz representatives for comment. A small wedding for just close friends and family may be a good thing after One Direction bandmate Niall Horan revealed that he won't be attending the nuptials.

Niall, 32, was asked about the upcoming nuptials during a recent radio interview, but joked he was too busy to attend Harry's big day. Speculation surrounding Harry's wedding is mounting with sources saying the couple have been eyeing up locations in the South of France or Italy. A small wedding for just close friends and family may be a good thing after One Direction bandmate Niall Horan revealed that he won't be attending the nuptials.

Questions have repeatedly risen about how friendly relations are between One Direction's stars since they split in 2016, with the band's only appearance together coming when they attended Liam Payne's funeral in October 2024. Sources previously told Daily Mail that while Niall is on equable enough terms with Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, all three stars have tensions with Harry.

Speaking on The Edge Breakfast radio show in New Zealand last week, Niall was asked whether he had any big events, such as weddings, in his diary. The singer said: A couple of mates of mine are getting married, so that's going to be very fun. Asked whether any of these mates were those he used to work with, Niall caught on to the real meaning of the question, and said: All right, no, no, no. I get it now.

No, just mates of mine … I am not going, if that's what you're asking. The hosts shared their disappointment, before Niall joked: I'm a busy man. Despite claims of tensions, Niall previously praised Harry's comeback single Aperture, telling Hits Radio: I'm delighted for him. Complete like, change of sound but yeah it's a banger, isn't it?

Zoë recently debuted a stunning diamond on her ring finger during an appearance in Hampstead last month and it was later revealed that Harry proposed to her with a massive sparkler rumoured to cost around $1 million. She was previously engaged to actor Channing Tatum, but they ended their relationship in October 2024. Zoe was married to actor Karl Glusman from June 2019 to December 2020





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Harry Styles Zoë Kravitz Wedding UK Intimate

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

amfAR Gala Cannes 2026: Celebrity Footwear HighlightsA roundup of the footwear styles worn by celebrities at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2026.

Read more »

Haute Hamptons hangouts curated by fashion icon Rachel ZoeFashion icon Rachel Zoe shares her family’s Hamptons hangouts, from her favorite spa, hair salon and restaurants to her top shops.

Read more »

Harry Styles Reveals Odd Song He Lost His Virginity toHarry Styles didn’t shy away from his sex life when presenting an award.

Read more »

Harry Styles lost his virginity to RadioheadPaste Magazine is your source for the best music, movies, TV, comedy, videogames, books, comics, craft beer, politics and more. Discover your favorite albums and films.

Read more »