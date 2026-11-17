An analysis of twelve artists since 1970 whose highly successful follow-up albums to Grammy-winning records received zero nominations from the Recording Academy.

Harry Styles has become the latest major pop star to experience a specific industry phenomenon where massive commercial success fails to translate into critical recognition from the Recording Academy. Styles, whose album topped the Billboard 200 and spawned a number one single, received no Grammy nominations for either the project or its tracks. This outcome places him in exclusive company, highlighting a recurring pattern in the music industry where immediate post-victory releases struggle to maintain prestige.

Historical Context of Grammy Oversights

Since 1970, exactly twelve follow-up albums to Grammy-winning records have failed to receive a single Grammy nomination. Before 1970, the mechanics of album releases were fundamentally different, with artists frequently dropping multiple records in a single year, making direct comparisons difficult. In the modern era, the pressure to replicate the cultural and award-show dominance of a debut or breakthrough album creates an exceptionally high bar that few can clear.

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Among these twelve notable examples, seven albums actually topped the Billboard 200 chart, demonstrating that critical snubs do not necessarily reflect low commercial appeal. Four of these twelve albums were even more successful, managing to top the Billboard 200 while also producing at least one single that reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Harry Styles is part of this elite group of commercially dominant but critically overlooked releases.

Case Study: Fleetwood Mac and The Cars

Fleetwood Mac's self-titled double album from 1977 is widely regarded as one of the most iconic and era-defining records of the 1970s. Any follow-up project was inevitably going to suffer by comparison due to the sheer magnitude of its predecessor. Despite this, the band continued to produce significant hits, including "Tusk" and "Sara," which both reached the top ten on the Hot 100.

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Similarly, The Cars delivered a follow-up album that included the smash hit "You Might Think," which peaked at number four on the Hot 100. This album was followed by "Heartbeat City," which featured the massive hits "Drive" and "I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor." Although these albums generated substantial radio play and sales, they failed to secure Grammy nominations, underscoring the unpredictability of Academy voting.

The Bee Gees and Christopher Cross

The Bee Gees experienced a similar trajectory after their dominance during the disco era. Their album "Spirits Having Flown" spawned top ten hits like "Too Much Heaven" and "Tragedy," with the latter reaching number one on the charts. While the singles were commercial powerhouses, the album itself did not receive any Grammy recognition, even though it continued the group's legacy of chart-topping success.

Christopher Cross stands out as a unique case in Grammy history. In 1981, he became the first artist to sweep all four "Big Four" Grammy categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. This overwhelming success created a palpable backlash within the industry. His subsequent album, "No Problems Here," yielded hits like "All Right" and "Think of Laura" but failed to match the critical acclaim of his debut, resulting in zero nominations.

Stevie Nicks and Richard Marx

Stevie Nicks, following her work with Fleetwood Mac, released "Rock a Little," which featured the hit "I Can't Wait." Despite her status as a rock icon, this solo project was snubbed by the Grammys. Her later album "The Trouble with Angels" also missed out on nominations, further illustrating that even individual superstars are not immune to this pattern.

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Richard Marx released "Repeat Offender" in 1993, which included the global hit "Hazard." Despite the song's massive success and Marx's previous Grammy win for "Right Here Waiting," this album received no nominations. His follow-up, "Paid Vacation," also failed to gain traction with the Academy, despite containing well-received tracks and maintaining his position in the pop rock landscape.

Impact and Future Implications

This trend highlights the disconnect between commercial viability and critical peer recognition in the music industry. Artists like Harry Styles may find comfort in knowing they are part of a long lineage of successful musicians who have faced similar snubs. The data suggests that the Recording Academy often rewards innovation and niche artistic shifts over polished, chart-dominating follow-ups.

For fans and industry analysts, these examples serve as a reminder that Grammy nominations are not a definitive measure of an album's quality or commercial impact. The enduring popularity of these snubbed albums on the Billboard charts and in public consciousness proves that critical acclaim and mass appeal do not always align. As the music industry continues to evolve, this pattern may persist, with future stars potentially joining this list of overlooked successes.