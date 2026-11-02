Harry Styles and HeadCount Drive Over 100k Voter Actions at Madison Square Garden Residency

Harry Styles partnership with HeadCount during his Madison Square Garden residency resulted in over 100,000 voter actions and more than 33,000 new registrations, amplifying civic engagement among fans nationwide.

Harry Styles and the nonpartisan civic organization HeadCount successfully mobilized a significant wave of electoral participation during the performer's historic thirty-date residency at Madison Square Garden. This extensive collaboration concluded with 108,061 total voter actions and 33,284 new voter registration s recorded across the venue's concourses and digital platforms. The initiative leveraged the massive global fanbase of the pop star to drive tangible democratic outcomes in New York and beyond.

Residency Drives Record Voter Engagement

The campaign spanned the entirety of Styles' Together, Together residency, running from August 26 through the closing performance known as Harryween on October 31. HeadCount defined voter actions broadly to include checking registration status, signing up for election alerts, or volunteering for the organization. These activities provided fans with immediate, actionable steps to participate in the upcoming election cycle while attending the concerts.

Also read Harryween: The Best Photos From Harry Styles' Final MSG Show

Lucille Wenegieme, the executive director of HeadCount, highlighted the dedication of the fans who utilized these opportunities. She noted that supporters arrived ready to make their voices heard, with some prioritizing registration over other concert experiences. For instance, one attendee sought out the voter booth on her eighteenth birthday, registering at the exact moment she became eligible to vote.

Venue Activations and Volunteer Network

HeadCount established a physical presence within Madison Square Garden through co-branded tables located in high-traffic concourses. The organization also utilized the venue's video boards to display voter messaging, ensuring that information reached audiences during intermissions and before shows. These on-site activations were staffed by a diverse network of volunteers who traveled from states including Florida and Tennessee, as well as international locations like Ecuador.

Advertisement

The event featured notable civic-themed moments, including the appearance of the New York Knicks captain, Jalen Brunson. Brunson, who is also the 2026 NBA Finals MVP, presented a commemorative banner to Styles during the show. The celebration also included a special-edition Pizza Rat item, linking local New York culture with the global music event to create a unique civic atmosphere.

Historic Collaboration and National Reach

This recent push extends a previously existing collaboration between Harry Styles and HeadCount that has generated a cumulative total of 90,992 new voter registrations and 319,901 actions. The partnership has consistently broken records for artist-driven campaigns, with Styles' Good to Vote initiative in 2022 registering more than 54,000 fans alone. That previous effort had already set a benchmark for civic engagement within the music industry.

The current campaign also operated through HeadCount's nationwide Good to Vote Harryween sweepstakes. This digital component allowed fans across the United States who could not attend the New York shows to get involved in the democratic process. The sweepstakes expanded the reach of the residency, ensuring that the civic impact extended well beyond the physical boundaries of Madison Square Garden.

Civic Preparedness and Future Outlook

As Election Day approaches, the focus for HeadCount and Styles shifts toward ensuring that every fan engaged at the Garden has the necessary tools to cast a ballot securely and on time. The organization emphasizes the importance of verifying registration details and utilizing available resources to avoid any administrative hurdles. This follow-up support is critical to converting initial interest into actual voting participation.

Advertisement

The success of this partnership demonstrates the potent influence of celebrity platforms on civic participation. By integrating voter registration into the concert experience, the campaign normalized political engagement among a demographic that might not otherwise seek out such information. The data collected during these dates will likely serve as a model for future artist-led civic initiatives.