Harry Speaks Alone at Brussels Child Safety Event After Meghan Withdraws

Prince Harry addresses digital child safety at the Lost Screen Memorial in Brussels. Meghan Markle attends but withdraws from speaking duties due to emotional strain following her father's arrest.

Prince Harry will deliver a keynote address on online child safety at the European Parliament in Brussels today. This event takes place just four days after his father-in-law, Thomas Markle Sr., was formally charged with possessing child abuse material. The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, will accompany her husband to the venue but will not participate in the speech.

Meghan Withdraws Due to Emotional Distress

Meghan Markle has decided not to speak at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial because she is not emotionally strong enough to do so currently. A source confirmed to The Telegraph that the Duchess is traveling with the Duke but will remain silent during the ceremony. This marks the first time Meghan Markle has appeared in public since the allegations regarding her father surfaced.

Also read Meghan Markle Withdraws From Brussels Speech After Father's Arrest

The couple originally planned to deliver a joint keynote address to the European Parliament. They were scheduled to speak for approximately fifteen to twenty minutes about the critical importance of children's digital safety. However, the decision by Thomas Markle Sr. to appear in court last Friday changed those plans significantly. A spokesman for the duchess stated clearly that she will accompany him to the event but will not speak.

The Lost Screen Memorial Installation Details

Prince Harry will now give the solo speech at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial. This art installation honors children who have died after being subjected to harm online. The exhibition features smartphone-shaped light boxes, each displaying a lock screen photograph of a child or young person who died due to online harm.

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Harry and Meghan Markle previously unveiled this temporary installation in New York City in 2025. The Brussels event serves as a continuation of their advocacy work in this area. The couple will view the memorial exhibition together before Harry takes the stage for his address.

Thomas Markle Sr. Arrest and Charges Explained

Thomas Markle Sr., aged 82, was arrested in Florida last Friday by FBI agents. The arrest followed the seizure of material from two Los Angeles storage units that he had rented for nearly two decades. He faces one count of possession of child pornography and is subject to home detention and electronic tagging.

He was released on bail after his court appearance last Friday. The investigation began after his son, Thomas Markle Jr., reported him to police in the Philippines and the FBI. The younger Markle allegedly found illegal images in his father's belongings in Cebu City. The duke will ensure that his speech does not touch on his father-in-law's arrest.

Stakeholder Views and Future Advocacy Steps

During the trip to Brussels, Harry and Meghan Markle will listen to addresses by European Parliament president Roberta Metsola. They will also hear from MEP Antonio Lopez-Isturiz, the first vice-chairman of the Child Rights Intergroup. The couple returned to the UK in August and is now back in Europe for this specific engagement.

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Later in the day, Prince Harry will join a panel discussion titled Beyond Promises: Building A Digital Future That Works For Children. This session will focus on how to protect children online in an increasingly digital world. Audience questions will be permitted, but media participation is not allowed.

Meghan Markle has stated that she was deeply distressed by the allegations surrounding her father. She has been estranged from Thomas Markle Sr. since the run-up to her 2018 wedding with Prince Harry. Despite the personal turmoil, the couple continues to support initiatives aimed at child protection.