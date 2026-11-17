Harry Shum Jr. shares a moving stoRy about his mother finally saying I love you after a Dancing with the Stars performance, highlighting themes of cultural expression and family growth.

A Mothers Long-Awaited Affirmation

Harry Shum Jr ., the actor and dancer best known for his roles in Glee and Grey's Anatomy , shared a deeply personal milestone following his recent performance on the thirty-fifth season of Dancing with the Stars. After a Disney Night themed episode,Shum received a phone call from his mother that transcended typical parental advice. While discussing the jazz routine he performed with professional partner Jenna Johnson to the song Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, his mother offered detailed observations about his movements. Shum noted that this level of specific engagement with his career was unprecedented in their relationship. The conversation took a poignant turn when his mother, a painter who usually expresses herself through art rather than words, told him that watching his performance reminded her of the feeling she gets when creating her own paintings. She encouraged him to keep going and do his best, emphasizing that those efforts are all that truly matter.

The emotional weight of the moment culminated when his mother prepared to end the call. In a departure from their established family dynamic, she explicitly told him she loved him before saying goodnight. Shum, who is forty-four years vintage, described hearing these three words from his mother for the first time as a significant moment of growth. He explained that in his cultural background and family structure, parents frequently demonstrate love through actions and sacrifices rather than verbal affirmations. The phrase he had never heard before unlocked something profound within him, validating his hard work and allowing him to process the emotional significance of finally receiving this verbal confirmation after four decades. He described the experiance as a breakthrough, noting that it wasn't just his own evolution but also a reflection of his mother's own growth in expressing her feelings openly.

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Shum took to social media to reflect on the incident, sharing that while the concept of parents saying I love you might seem trivial to some, it holds immense weight for those who have never experienced it. he highlighted that his mother had shown him love in every conceivable way except through those specific words, which were simply not part of their household vocabulary. He used this platform to connect with other viewers who might share similar family dynamics, acknowledging that many individuals grow up without hearing these affirmations from their parents. By sharing this vulnerability, Shum emphasized that this small utterance represented a major emotional leap for his family. He as well referenced the supportive community surrounding the show,noting that the joy his performance brought to his mother mirrored the joy his fans discover in watching him, creating a cycle of positive reinforcement.

Performance Details and Season Context

The Disney Night performance marked a high point for Shum and Johnson in the competition. The pair executed a lively jazz number that showcased Shum's signature energy and precision. His mother's detailed feedback on the routine, down to specific dance steps, indicated a new level of interest and pride in his professional life. Shum expressed surprise that his mother had picked up on such intricate details, suggesting that her attention to his art had deepened significantly. This novel perspective allowed her to relate his dance to her own creative process as a visual artist,bridging the gap between their respective mediums. She told him that she was bringing a lot of joy to individuals, a comment that resonated with Shum and prompted him to address his fan base directly. He appreciated the reciprocal nature of their relationship, noting that while he entertains, the fans give back through their enthusiasm and support.

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As the thirty-fifth season progresses,Shum and Johnson remain among the six couples still competing in the semifinals. Following the Disney Night segment, the pair prepared for the next round with a quickstep routine set to the song Valerie. This song holds personal significance for Shum as it was one of the first tracks he danced to during his period on Glee. The choice of routine serves as a callback to his earlier television career, blending his past successes with his current achievements on Dancing with the Stars. Shum also paid tribute to his late Glee co-star Naya Rivera during this preparation,acknowledging the foundational role that her work and their shared history played in his career trajectory. The juxtaposition of his Glee roots with his current status as a professional dancer on the competition series highlights his enduring presence in the entertainment industry.

The broadcast of Dancing with the Stars continues to air live on ABC and Disney Plus, with episodes becoming available for streaming on Hulu the following day. The show has seen various dramatic moments this season, including controversial comments from judges and tense interactions between contestants. despite the drama surrounding the competition, Shum focused on the positive emotional developments in his personal life. He used his social media channels to thank his supporters, echoing his mother's sentiment by telling his fans he loved them. This gesture reinforced the theme of open communication and affection that defined his recent interaction with his mother. The episode demonstrated that the show is not just about dance rankings though as well about the personal journeys and emotional connections of the participants and their families.

Cultural Reflections and Fan Engagement

Shum's reflection on his mother's words sparked a broader conversation about cultural differences in expressing affection. He pointed out that in many cultures, including his own, love is shown through dedication and presence rather than verbal declarations. The rarity of his mother saying the words created the moment even more impactful. He encouraged others to recognize the significance of such moments, whether they are receiving them or working toward them in thier own families. This perspective adds depth to the entertainment value of the show, reminding viewers that behind every performance is a personal report of growth and connection. Shum's willingness to share this intimate detail has resonated with many, reinforcing the idea that Dancing with the Stars serves as a platform for both artistic expression and human connection.

The support from the fan base played a crucial role in amplifying this message. Shum expressed genuine gratitude for the audience's engagement, noting that their cheers and comments contributed to the joy he and Johnson experienced. He framed this relationship as mutually beneficial, where his performance provides entertainment while their support provides emotional sustenance. This dynamic is central to the appeal of reality competition shows, where the boundary between performEr and spectator is frequently blurred. By acknowledging this synergy, Shum strengthened his bond with the viewers and highlighted the communal aspect of the experiance. The segment also served as a reminder of the power of art to bring people together, whether through dance, painting, or storytelling.

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As the semifinals approach, the focus remains on the performances and the emotional arcs of the remaining couples. Shum's journey from a young actor on Glee to a seasoned professional on Dancing with the Stars illustrates the longevity and adaptability required in the entertainment industry. His recent experience with his mother underscores the importance of acknowledging and celebrating personal milestones, no matter how little they may seem. The story has become a testament to the idea that growth can happen at any age and that relationships are always evolving. Shum's transparency about his family dynamics offers a refreshing contrast to the usual highlights and drama associated with celebrity news. It provides a grounded, relatable narrative that emphasizes the universal desire for parental approval and expression of love.

Looking Ahead in the Competition

The upcoming episodes will test the skills of the remaining contestants as they face increasingly difficult challenges. for Shum and Johnson, the quickstep to Valerie represents a return to their roots,combining technical proficiency with nostalgic significance. This routine is expected to showcase their versatility and ability to connect with different genres of music and dance. The pressure is mounting as they vie for the mirrorball trophy, but the emotional support from family and fans provides a strong foundation for their continued participation. Shum's openness about his personal growth suggests that he is approaching the competition with a balanced perspective, valuing the experience as much as the outcome.

The show's format continues to evolve, incorporating diverse themes and musical styles to keep viewers engaged. The Disney Night segment highlighted the ability of dance to evoke memories and emotions associated with beloved franchises. By connecting his performance to his mother's artistic sensibilities,Shum demonstrated how art forms can intersect and inspire one another. This holistic view of creativity enriches the viewing experience, offering more than just technical evaluation. As the season progresses, the interplay between individual stories and competitive stakes will likely continue to captivate audiences. shum's journey serves as an example of how personal development can enhance professional performance, leading to more authentic and compelling presentations on stage.

Ultimately, the story of Harry Shum Jr. and his mother's long-awaited I love you transcends the context of a dance competition. It speaks to the universal human need for verbal affirmation and the courage it takes to express deep emotions. By sharing this moment, Shum has contributed to a wider dialogue about family dynamics, cultural expressions of love, and the importance of recognizing growth in ourselves and our loved ones. The impact of his revelation extends beyond the immediate audience of the show, inspiring others to reflect on their own relationships and the words that matter most. As he moves forward in the competition and his career, this milestone serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring influence of family and the transformative power of a single conversation.