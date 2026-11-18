Harry Shum Jr. honored his late 'Glee' co-star Naya Rivera during the 'Dancing With the Stars' semi-finals.

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For the second dance on Tuesday night’s episode, Shum Jr. and partner Jenna Johnson performed a quickstep to “Valerie,” paying tribute toDisney Quarterly Revenue Rises 16% and Profit Doubles; Company Forecasts $3 Billion in Annual Cost Savings by 2029 Including Through Layoffs Hulu Erotic Thriller Series 'Victoria' Casts Kyle MacLachlan, Michael Hyatt, Marwan Kenzari, J. Alphonse Nicholson “I’m excited because that song was just so meaningful to a lot of ‘Glee’ fans,” he said during the episode.

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“‘Glee’ definitely changed my life — gave me the opportunity to not only dance, but act, and I never thought I would be able to dance to that song again. ” After the routine, he told co-host Julianne Hough, “I feel like ‘Dancing With the Stars’ is synonymous with ‘Glee,’ and to be able to dance to Naya’s version, it means so much to so many people, including myself. We miss you, baby girl.

” Despite two perfect scores on Tuesday’s semi-finals, Shum Jr. and Johnson were eliminated — one week after Johnson’s husband, Val Chermerkovskiy, and Jenna Dewan were sent home.that the online conversation this season has been “so chaotic,” and he’s hopeful it changes going forward.

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“There’s a lot of trauma bond just because this year has been a little crazy,” he said. “Social media is a little nuts. I hope they address that at a certain point, because I think there’s a good amount of bullying that doesn’t feel really good, and I think the rest of the cast feels it.

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