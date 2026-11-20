Harry Shum Jr is eliminated from Dancing With The Stars season 35 alongside Karamo Brown. Carmack reacts to Shum's journey and Gray's Anatomy future after the November 17 semifinals.

Harry Shum Jr and his professional partner have been eliminated from the Season 35 semifinals of Dancing With the Stars, concluding their run in the competition just one week before the scheduled finale. The surprising exit occurred during the broadcast on Tuesday, November 17, marking a sudden end to their journey on the popular dance competition series that premiered in September.

Shum Reflects On Elimination And Dancing With The Stars Journey

Harry Shum Jr, age 44, expressed a surprising sense of calm following his departure from the show. He told E! News after the semifinals that he oddly feels at ease rather than sad about the early exit. Shum explained that he felt the dancing program was the best fit for his skills and that he thoroughly enjoyed the experience. He described it as a real joy to watch his own performance and journey throughout the series.

Also read Dancing with the Stars Semi-Finals Shock: Harry Shum Jr and Jenna Johnson Eliminated Despite Perfect Scores

The actor noted that he might consider participating in the show more seriously in the future due to how much he enjoyed it. However, he cited physical limitations as a potential hurdle for future appearances. Specifically, he mentioned that he still has two bad knees, which would make the rigorous dance schedule rough for him physically. Despite the elimination, he emphasized that the experience was far more fun than he could have originally imagined.

Carmack Comments On Performance And Grey's Anatomy Character Struggles

Carmack, age 45, who plays Link on Grey's Anatomy, stated that watching Harry Shum Jr compete made him more interested in the show. He praised Shum as a dancer who is exceptionally good and thoroughly enjoyed his time on the program. Carmack noted that Shum brought his whole self into the performance, similar to how he approaches making music, though he questioned if he could feel that same level of connection to dancing himself.

Advertisement

In related industry news, ABC confirmed on Wednesday, September 2, that Shum Jr was competing on the upcoming season. His participation has led some fans to speculate about his future on the hit medical drama. The show aired its fall finale on Thursday, November 19, which featured significant plot developments for his character. Carmack revealed that his character, Link, was forced to address his addiction struggles during the episode.

Johnson Responds To Bittersweet Elimination From Dancing With The Stars

Karamo Brown, age 32, described his elimination as very bittersweet after the semifinals. He told Us exclusively on Wednesday, November 18, that he was a little taken back by the results but remains incredibly grateful for his partnership with Harry. He emphasized that their relationship goes far beyond the three months spent on Dancing With the Stars. Johnson noted that the season has been exciting and celebrated, with viewers enjoying the dance performances despite the unpredictable nature of the competition.

Both Shum and Brown were eliminated during the semifinals, surprising many viewers who had followed their progress. The exit leaves the field open for the remaining couples as they prepare for the final week. The producers have not yet announced who will win the Mirrorball Trophy, but the tension is expected to rise as the finale approaches.

Gray's Anatomy Plot Thickens With Medical Repercussions And Addicti

While Shum focused on dance, his character on Grey's Anatomy faces serious professional consequences. Link is currently in the crosshairs and at a crossroad regarding his personal issues. Carmack explained that his character is trying to joyfully lie his way out of trouble, but the situation is escalating. Jo has thrown him out of surgery, forcing him to answer for his actions on a professional level.

Advertisement

The repercussions extend beyond the hospital walls into his personal life. Carmack indicated that Link will face consequences with Jo and while coparenting a child with Amelia. He stated that there is no way out for his character and that he must answer for something. This storyline adds a layer of drama that runs parallel to the real-world elimination of the actor himself.

Health Updates And Other Entertainment News From Late November

In other entertainment news, Jax Taylor revealed a cancer diagnosis after a private health battle. This development stands apart from the Dancing With the Stars drama but shares the theme of personal health struggles in the public eye. The timing of these health updates coincides with the end of the television season for several major shows.

The elimination of Harry Shum Jr and Karamo Brown marks a significant moment in Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars. As the show heads toward its finale on ABC, viewers will see how the remaining couples perform. The reaction from celebrities like Carmack and Johnson highlights the emotional investment required for the competition. The intersection of their TV careers continues to drive audience interest in both the dance show and the medical drama.