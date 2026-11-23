Harry Shum Jr. is eliminated from Dancing With the Stars semifinals despite perfect scores, sparking debate over fan voting manipulation and online negativity affecting contestants.

Harry Shum Jr. has been eliminated from the semifinals of Dancing With the Stars Season 35, a result that has ignited a fierce debate regarding the show's public voting mechanisms. The professional dancer and actor, aged 44, was sent home on Tuesday, November 17, despite earning perfect scores for both of his performances during the broadcast. His elimination came just one week shy of the season finale, marking an unexpected end to his run with professional partner Karina Smirnoff.

Controversy Surrounds Public Voting Mechanics

The core controversy stems from how viewers utilize their allocated votes during the competition. Judge Julianne Burgess took to social media to express her disappointment, noting that the system is being exploited by audiences to vote out rather than vote for contestants. Burgess highlighted that fans only have 10 votes total, urging them to figure out how to distribute these votes more constructively to support the artists rather than eliminate them based on negative online discourse.

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Bianca Ryan also criticized the current state of fan engagement, describing the act of voting people off as insanely negative and contrary to the show's foundational values. She argued that this dynamic gives fans the chance to manipulate the competition, shifting the focus away from artistic merit. The sentiment suggests that the online environment has become too wild, with viewers seemingly driven by trends rather than genuine appreciation for dance performance.

Perfect Scores Failed to Secure Safety From Elimination

Harry Shum Jr. and Karina Smirnoff secured perfect scores for both of their dances during the semifinals, yet this artistic excellence was not enough to guarantee their survival in the competition. The scoring system combines judge ranking points with public vote rankings to determine safety. Couples in first place on the leaderboard receive five judge points, while those in second receive four, down to one point for fifth place. These points are added to the public vote rankings to determine which couple has the lowest combined total and faces elimination.

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Despite the technical perfection of their routine, the couple accumulated the lowest combined ranking total when public vote distributions were factored in. This outcome underscores the critical weight placed on viewer popularity and online sentiment, overshadowing the technical execution of the dances. The pair remained in the running for the mirrorball trophy until this specific broadcast, but the public vote ultimately dictated their exit from the show.

Cast and Judges Condemn Online Bullying and Toxicity

Ally Brooke voiced concerns about the toxic nature of the online community surrounding the show, stating that social media has become "a little nuts." She expressed hope that the producers would address the significant amount of bullying that negatively impacts the cast and dancers. Brooke emphasized that the excitement around this season has been intense, with many more eyes on the competition than in previous years, leading to heightened criticism from fans who may not always focus on the effort and hard work involved.

Alfonso Ribeiro addressed the emotional toll of this criticism, acknowledging that while he feels at ease regarding his own elimination, the experience is weird and emotionally complex. He noted that the rest of the cast feels the weight of the negative online discourse. Ribeiro's comments highlight the psychological burden placed on contestants who must perform under the microscope of social media platforms that often encourage harsh judgment over constructive feedback.

Production Maintains Secrecy Over Vote Totals

Executive Producer Alfonso Ribeiro has stated a preference for keeping public voting numbers confidential to prevent prejudicing future elections or votes within the competition. He explained that maintaining secrecy helps preserve the integrity of the voting process, ensuring that viewers are not influenced by specific numerical data that could skew their decisions. This approach mirrors strategies used in traditional elections to prevent strategic voting based on polling data.

Derek Hough expressed relief that judges no longer bear the responsibility of deciding which contestants move forward, emphasizing his happiness that viewers now have the final say. He suggested that this separation of roles allows judges to focus solely on critiquing performance without the added pressure of determining eliminations. This structural change aims to reduce conflict among the judging panel and allow for a clearer distinction between artistic evaluation and public popularity.

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Fan Responses and Future Implications for the Show

Fans and contestants alike are calling for a return to a more positive celebration of effort, blood, sweat, and tears. Karina Smirnoff wished for the focus to shift back to the journey and the hard work of the celebrities, rather than the negativity that has defined much of the current season's public interaction. The cast hopes that future seasons will see a reduction in bullying and a greater emphasis on supporting the artists' development throughout their dance journeys.

The elimination of Harry Shum Jr. serves as a stark reminder of the power dynamics between artistic merit and public perception in reality television. As the show approaches its finale, the remaining couples will face increased scrutiny from viewers who are increasingly vocal about their preferences. The producers must continue to navigate the delicate balance between maintaining high production values and managing the volatile nature of online fan communities.

The discussion around voting manipulation is likely to persist among fans and industry observers, with many questioning whether the current system truly reflects the quality of the performances. Until changes are made to how votes are allocated or how online discourse is managed, the tension between judges, contestants, and viewers will remain a central theme of the competition. The upcoming weeks will test whether the show can reclaim its focus on dance excellence amidst the ongoing digital turbulence.

Ultimately, the exit of Harry Shum Jr. and Karina Smirnoff marks a significant moment in Season 35, highlighting the challenges of modern televised talent competitions. The interplay between perfect scores and public voting outcomes reveals a complex landscape where popularity can outweigh technical proficiency. As the remaining couples prepare for the finale, the conversation surrounding fair play, online behavior, and the true purpose of the public vote will continue to shape the narrative of the show.