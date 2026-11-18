Harry Shum Jr. confirms his participation in Dancing With the Stars season 35, sharing emotional tributes to Naya Rivera and details about his semifinal performance.

Harry Shum Jr. has officially secured his spot in the Dancing With the Stars season 35 finals after delivering two flawless performances during the semifinals on Tuesday, November 17. The 44-year-old actor and choreographer received perfect scores from the judges for both of his routines, confirming his status as a top contender in the competition. His return to the ballroom marks a significant professional milestone, as he successfully combined his acting career with his deep passion for dance.

Shum shared the exciting news while traveling back to Los Angeles following the announcement. He described the experience as a life-changing opportunity that fundamentally altered his professional trajectory by allowing him to perform again on a national stage. The actor noted that this season provided a unique chance to dance to a song that held deep personal significance, fulfilling a dream he once thought would never be realized.

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A central emotional component of Shum's journey on the show involved a heartfelt tribute to the late actress Naya Rivera. He dedicated one of his semifinal routines to Rivera, honoring her legacy and the joy she brought to the entertainment community. Shum explained that dancing to her version of a song meant a great deal to many people, including himself, and highlighted the profound impact she had on those around her.

The actor opened up about the difficulty of processing Rivera's passing, describing it as a failure to fully accept the reality of the news. He recalled imagining future moments where he would hear her infectious laughter, portraying her as the life of the party and a friend who offered sympathy and levity during difficult times. Shum promised to keep her legacy and spirit alive so that her children, particularly Josey, would grow up knowing the incredible woman she was.

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Despite the emotional weight of the competition, Shum addressed the professional pressures that previously caused him to step away from dancing. He revealed that the constant pressure associated with performance was the primary reason for his hiatus from professional dance. However, he reminded himself that this specific opportunity was worth pursuing, allowing him to overcome his apprehension and showcase his talents once again.

Shum also teased upcoming performances, noting that viewers could expect a particularly beautiful quickstep in the upcoming episodes. He mentioned the energy and feeling required for the dance, expressing excitement for fans to see how it unfolds on television. This preview built anticipation for his continued journey as he aims to win the coveted mirror ball trophy.

In separate entertainment news, legal developments continue to unfold in the celebrity sphere. A court has recently granted a request by KJ Biermann's younger siblings to challenge a previous ruling. This legal challenge highlights the ongoing complexities surrounding various celebrity personal lives and family matters.

As the entertainment world remains active with both competitive events and legal proceedings, figures like Harry Shum Jr. continue to navigate their public roles with grace. Shum's ability to balance professional pressure with personal tribute demonstrates his resilience and dedication to his craft on the Dancing With the Stars stage.