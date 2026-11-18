Harry Shum Jr. shares his current status regarding the Glee reboot rumors following his elimination from Dancing With the Stars semifinals.

Harry Shum Jr. appeared on the November 17, 2026 semifinals of Dancing With the Stars alongside professional partner Jenna Johnson. The pair delivered a high-energy quickstep performance to the song Valerie by Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse. This track holds significant meaning for their routine as it serves as a signature number from the time Shum played Santana Lopez in the original series.

Perfect Scores and Elimination Details

The couple achieved a perfect score of thirty for their quickstep routine. Shum also performed a paso doble set to We Found Love by Rihanna and Calvin Harris. That second dance also earned perfect marks from the judges. Despite these flawless scores, Shum was eliminated from the competition on Tuesday night.

Also read DWTS’ Julianne Hough Shares Theory Why Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson Were Eliminated

Shum expressed deep pride in his performance and the journey he shared with Johnson. He stated that the experience would be a beautiful memory to keep forever. He thanked his fellow contestants and the audience for their support during the intense competition.

Current Availability and Glee Boot Speculation

Questions arose regarding whether Shum would return for the Glee reboot. The project was originally penned by Ryan Murphy. Shum, who is currently starring in a role as Dr. Kwan, clarified his availability. He stated that he is currently really, really busy with other commitments.

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Reports indicate that Lea Michele is on board to reprise her role as Rachel Berry. Shum played the character Mike Chang in the original show. He did not confirm if he would slip back into those dancing shoes for the new production. His focus remains on his current projects and recent television work.

Legacy and Fan Reactions

The mention of Santana Lopez brings up the legacy of Naya Rivera. She passed away in 2020. Her loss is always felt deeply by her family, friends, castmates, and fans. This sentiment has been particularly poignant in recent weeks.

Jenna Johnson noted that she never thought she would dance to Valerie again. The duo decided to crank up the energy for their performance. The routine honored the character of Santana Lopez while showcasing their modern dance skills. Shum remains a beloved figure among fans of the original series.

While the reboot continues to develop with key cast members attached, Shum's immediate future lies elsewhere. He emphasized his busy schedule when asked about returning to the Glee universe. Fans await further announcements about the show's casting choices.