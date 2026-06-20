Harry's Children to Join Him on UK Visit, But Will They Meet the King?

Prince Harry's children, Archie and Lilibet, are set to join him on his upcoming visit to the UK, where he will promote his Invictus Games. But will they be granted time with their grandfather, King Charles?

Prince George, 13, is flying the family nest, off to Eton like his father before him. When he goes to board at the £63,000-a-year school in September, it'll be a landmark moment - and a reminder of how rapidly William and Kate's children are growing up.

At last week's Trooping the Colour, Princess Charlotte, 11, was effortlessly at ease with the crowd - and even Prince Louis, now eight, was less his usual japing self. In Montecito, their cousins, too, are growing fast. As Meghan's Instagram posts show, seven-year-old Archie is a sporty daddy's boy, while Lilibet, five, is developing a sassy side, as seen in the trendy Beyonce T-shirt she was pictured in last week.

But the last time that William and Harry's children were even in the same country was four years ago, in June 2022. Californian-born Lili was just one year old. On that occasion, the Sussexes had come for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee, but sources say it's thought very unlikely that the young Cambridges met Lili. Indeed, William and Kate have reportedly only met Archie, their nephew a handful of times.

King Charles, meanwhile, met Lili on just that one occasion in 2022. Since then, there have been no grandfatherly cuddles for Harry's children. As we saw at last week's Trooping the Colour, the Wales children are growing fast.

Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight, all appeared at Buckingham Palace The last time that Harry's children - Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five - were even in the same country as their cousins was four years ago, in June 2022. It's hard to underestimate the familial significance of this week's claim - dropped, out of the blue - that when Harry travels to the UK next month to promote his Invictus Games, he will be joined by his wife and their children.

The first and most obvious question, surely, is: will Harry and his family be granted any time with the King? One imagines this will be top of Harry's list, since it is nine months since he last saw his father, whose 'precautionary' cancer treatment remains ongoing.

All the signals from the Sussex camp are that this trip is a grand opportunity for a reconciliation - a chance to begin to heal the wounds of 'Megxit', when the couple stepped back from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family and left Britain in a bid to become financially independent. As apparently briefed by the Sussex's publicity team - comprised of former journalist Liam Maguire in the UK and the LA-based Sunshine Sachs PR agency - to an Australian news website, Harry has indicated he hopes to re-introduce his children to their grandfather, which would be a monumental development in family relations.

Harry has apparently also 'been assured' there will be sufficient security for his family for his visit. The source close to Harry said: 'It's been a real point of great sadness - for Harry especially - that he's been unable to bring his wife and kids back to the UK safely to reconnect with friends and family, but anyone would understand his desire to put their safety first.

'He would love to introduce the children to his wider family, to show them the UK, where he grew up - his homeland. That would be a natural thing for any parent.

' Other outlets were given a briefing supposedly from 'an LA-based business associate' of the Prince, which ran: 'Harry says he's coming back before the end of the year with the children with the express intent to reunite with his dad. The way in which he said it seems to make it clear that he believes that this is happening and will pave the way for a longer-term peaceful relationship between them.

'He has wanted to have his kids meet their grandfather, especially after their summit in London last year. While there have been deep-seated trust issues around Harry, there is a sense now that all parties want peace.

' For all these emollient words, in royal circles the visit has been interpreted differently. Insiders are aghast at the prospect.

After losing his court battle for state-funded security in 2025, which enraged Harry, the Government's royal executive committee, then agreed to reassess his risk level Although framed in heart-warming terms of a son wanting to make up with his beloved 'Pa' - and there's certainly much to make up for, after those attacks in his memoir, Spare, as well as in endless interviews - Harry bringing his children to the UK has been interpreted as a 'manipulative' gambit and an act of 'emotional blackmail' against the King. Strong words - but they are also echoed in California where two sources close to the Sussexes were equally stunned by this week's announcement, calling it 'a new low'.

This, they say, is nothing short of a gauntlet thrown down by Harry and Meghan. A source said: 'I don't think this will be a reunio





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