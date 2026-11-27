The drama never stops with these four.

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Print This Pageis far deeper and more public than most. The brothers have been estranged for several years, and as of now, there’s no sign of reconciliation. William Could Reportedly Strip His Own Kids’ Titles After He Publicly Claimed ‘Change Is on the Agenda’According to Shuter, Harry was extremely “jealous” of the positive response.

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“Harry was absolutely green with envy. William knocked it out of the park. He was funny, charming and looked completely comfortable in his own skin,” an insider said.star’s “immediate reaction was that Harry needed to get back on British television and show everyone he could be just as entertaining. ” Related: The Real Reason Charles Is Being Reportedly Told to ‘Stay Away’ from Kate as the Princess Is ‘Very Concerned’appearance, the insider claimed, “This wasn’t a coincidence.